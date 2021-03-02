What AT & T’s bankruptcy tells us about Big Tech’s bankruptcy





A multifaceted attempt by the Attorney General, the Department of Justice, and the Federal Trade Commission to hold Google and Facebook accountable for antitrust violations could dissolve these megacorporations. But for any of these to make a lasting change, we need to look to the less recent past.

In the anti-trust world, the call to dissolve big tech companies has become a fairly standard remedy for structural separation, forcing companies to sell services and compete with buyers of those services. It will be converted (for example, railroad companies have been forced to stop selling freight services that compete with their customers). This has been done before as part of the fight against the communications monopoly. But history shows us that the real job is not just to dissolve the company, but to follow it.

An ideal ecosystem vision is needed to make the Internet a place of innovation and competition. Looking back at the United States’ previous move from a telecommunications monopoly to what can best be described as a regulated competition, we can learn many pros and cons about what we can do after the dissolution.

Yore’s AT & T and today’s Big Tech

Think back to when AT & T was a giant company. No, further back. When AT & T was the largest company in the world and monopolized the telephone. In the 1970s, AT & T resembled a big tech company in terms of size, importance and influence.

AT & T grew by relentlessly acquiring rival companies and eventually signed a contract with the government to legalize monopoly in exchange for universal services (known as Kingsbury Commitment). As a monopoly, AT & T’s one-sided decision determined how people communicate. The company exerted extraordinary influence in the public debate and used that influence to argue that monopoly was in the public interest. Its final antitrust battle was a swamp that straddled two political regimes, but nonetheless, its political power was so great that it claimed to the Pentagon that its monopoly was essential to national security. I was able to make it.

Today, Big Tech is recreating the battle of AT & T. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that his company’s dominance is the only way to compete with China and is a recurring AT & T trying to use national security to avoid competition concerns. Similarly, Facebook’s recent change in attitude about whether Article 230 of the Communications Decency Act should be eradicated is an effort to appease policy makers seeking to scrutinize a company’s dominance. It’s no coincidence that Section 230 is the lifeline of all of Facebook’s competitors. By exchanging 230 for policy concessions, Facebook will escape divisions, salt the planet against the growth of new competitors, and maintain a regulated monopoly.

Google is also a modern AT & T. Over the years, Google has gained a path to domination by purchasing a large number of companies to expand its vertical reach. Mergers and acquisitions were key to AT & T’s exclusive strategy. That’s why the government tried to dissolve the company, and that’s why the US government today is proposing to dissolve Google. At present, AT & T has clear geographical boundaries that allow companies to be split into smaller regional companies. Google and Facebook are different. These lines need to be drawn along different parts of the enterprise’s “stack,” such as ads and platforms.

When the US Department of Justice dissolved AT & T, the US Department of Justice exchanged one country’s monopoly for a series of regional monopolies. Over time, Congress has learned that it is not enough. Similarly, the dissolution of Google and Facebook is only step 1.

Without a broader vision, Big Tech would be a Humpty Dumpty to bring itself back again.

Proponents of Big Tech’s structural separation need to learn the lessons of the past. Our pioneers first understood it correctly in telecommunications, but then failed to maintain a consistent vision of competition, and eventually dozens of companies became monopolies or super-dominant in the region. We were able to integrate a mixture of state-owned enterprises.

When first passed, the 1996 Telecommunications Law Parliament following the dissolution of AT & T allowed the creation of a competitive local exchange carrier (also known as CLEC) industry. These were small companies that already existed, but were severely hampered by local monopolies. Due to the lack of federal competition law, their reach was severely restricted.

The 1996 law reduced the cost of launching a new telephone company. You don’t have to build the entire network from scratch. The law forces Baby Bell, a regional portion of the original AT & T monopoly, to share “essential facilities” with these new competitors at a fair price, marketing to much smaller players with much less capital. Has been released.

However, the incumbent monopoly still had friends in the State Capitol and Congress. By 2001, the federal and state governments had begun to adopt a new theory of competition in communications. “Deregulated competition” has stripped away rules and facilities that share rules that prohibit the split parts of AT & T from re-merging with each other (similar to cable and wireless). Company). If the purpose of this untested, unproven approach was to promote competition, it was clearly a failure. The vast majority of Americans today have only one high-speed broadband access option to meet the needs of the 21st century. It is at the heart of telecommunications policy, even though there is no serious assessment of “deregulated competition” and almost all predictions about the benefits of “deregulated competition” have proven to be wrong. It continues to exist. This happened because policymakers and the general public forgot how they were competing in telecommunications in the first place and allowed us to rewind, which remains today.

Steve Coll, author of The Deal of the Century: The Breakup of AT & T, predicted this problem shortly after the dissolution of AT & T.

The final situation of the collapse of the bell system could include bankruptcy MCI and AT & T returning to its original state as regulated, but the phone monopoly is small and ineffective. The source of this ghost is not in anyone’s crystal ball, but in the history of the United States vs. AT & T. Little is valuable in its history-the birth of MCI, the development of competition in the telephone industry, the filing of judicial proceedings, the long-term inaction of Congress, the suspension of compromises between the judiciary and AT & T, and the torture of the Reagan administration. Passivity, the final mutual intra-payment itself-was the product of a single coherent philosophy, or a genuine, rational consensus, or visionary public policy strategy.

Post-Bankruptcy Internet Technology Vision: Decentralization, Empowerment of Destructive Innovation, and Consumer Protection

Anyone thinking about the dissolution of Big Tech needs to learn the lessons of AT & T. Dissolution is only step 1. Before you can perform that step, you need to know what step to take next. A regulated competition plan after the dissolution is required. Otherwise, you’ll just waste years of fighting in antitrust courts and see a piece of the company transform into a new, unstoppable Jaguar note. We need a common story about where the competition is coming. From and how to maintain it.

Like telephone companies, Internet platforms have a network effect. New companies need access to compete with Internet platforms. It’s not the company’s “ecosystem,” but a cluster of products and services that monopolies weave to lock in users, squeeze suppliers, and fend off competitors. In 1996, we forced local monopolies to share facilities, and thousands of local ISPs appeared nationwide almost overnight. Creating a lasting competitive threat to technology monopolies means finding similar means to promote a prosperous, multidimensional and diverse Internet.

I’ve always said that competition in the technology industry is a multi-faceted project that requires multiple laws and careful regulation. Antitrust, Intellectual Property, Mediation and Consumer Privacy Law changes all play an important and essential role in a more competitive future. The wrong balance loses the ability of the Internet to empower people and communities. If you make a mistake in one of the policies, its fate will grow for a while, but eventually it will be replaced by a new starter that is better suited to unpredictable future situations, with 100 future Google And there is a risk of strangling Facebook.

Here are two examples of policies that are as important as splitting to create and maintain a competitive digital world.

The Internet once represented a world where people with great ideas and a little know-how can change the world, attract millions of users and create dozens of competitors. That was the life cycle of online competition. We can regain that future, but only if we commit to a shared vision of lasting competition. It’s good to talk about the dissolution of Big Tech, but the hard part begins after the company splits. Now is the time to start asking what the competition should look like. Otherwise, you will be pulled back into the present future before you start on the path to something better.

