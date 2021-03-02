Google Duo is testing new codecs to improve call quality even when connections are inadequate





The world may be preparing for 5G, but in reality, the vast majority of people are still doing it with slow data speeds and poor connectivity. And to address that, Google Duo uses compression technology to provide the best possible audio and video experience with bad / uneven connections.

Google is testing a new audio codec that works to significantly improve audio quality over poor network connections. In a detailed blog post, the Google AI team introduced Lyra, a low bitrate voice codec. Lyras’ basic architecture involves extracting distinctive audio attributes (features) in the form of log-mel spectrograms. They are then compressed and sent over the network and recreated at the other end using the generative model.

So far, this is also what traditional parametric codecs do. However, Lyra uses a new, high-quality audio generative model that allows you to extract important parameters from your voice and reconstruct your voice with minimal data.

The new generative model used by Lyra builds on Google’s old work on WaveNet EQ, the generative model-based packet loss concealment system currently used by Google Duo.

Google explained that this approach has made Lyra comparable to the state-of-the-art waveform codecs used on many streaming and communication platforms. The advantage of Lyra over these other codecs, as Google claims, is that Lyra doesn’t send a signal per sample, which requires a higher bitrate and therefore more data.

Lyra uses a cheaper iterative generative model that operates at lower rates but later generates multiple signals in parallel at different frequencies, coupled to a single output signal at the required sample rate. ..

Running such a generative model on a midrange device results in a 90ms processing delay, which Google states is consistent with other traditional voice codecs.

Combining this with the AV1 codec for video allows users with older 56kbps dial-in modems to have video chats. Google explained that Lyra is designed to work in environments with high bandwidth constraints, such as 3kbps.

Google also added that Lyra outperforms codecs such as Speex, MELP, and AMR, and royalty-free open source codecs such as Opus, at very low bitrates. Google shares some audio samples on its blog. You can check it here.

According to Google, Lyra uses an open source audio library to train thousands of hours of audio on speakers in more than 70 languages, verifying audio quality with professionals and crowdsourcing listeners. And the new codec is already deployed on Google Duo. Lyra is currently used for voice use cases, but Google is also looking for ways to use it as a generic audio codec.

