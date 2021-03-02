Poco F3 may come to India this year and will be Redmi K40 under the skin





Rumors of the Redmi K40 coming from China to India as Poco F3 were the best ever. And now there is some evidence to support that idea. Based on several certifications, the Redmi K40 is registered as a Poco device in the FCC and IMEI databases. This means that the Redmi K40 may be available as a Poco device in the global market, including India. Is this the successor to Poco F1 from 2018? Read also-Top 5 smartphones with displays with refresh rates below Rs 20,000

PocoF3 Monica is confirmed by IMEI database documentation and FCC certification. The code name for this device is similar to that of the Redmi K40. This indicates that Poco F3 will be another reused Redmi device. The successor to the Poco F1 uses the extremely powerful Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers some premium upgrades.Read Also-Poco has sold over 250,000 Poco M3s in India within 10 days

Will PocoF3 change the brand name of Redmi K40?

If the codenames are similar, Poco can simply swap the Poco logo on the back of the Redmi K40 for the Redmi logo. Given that the Redmi K40 is a premium smartphone that relies on some high-end specs, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. In addition, Poco has the potential to recreate the low Chinese price of the Redmi K40s in markets such as India. This could help Poco launch F3 at the same price as Poco F1.Read more-Poco X3 Pro will arrive in India next month: Learn more

Poco F3 has many advantages when it is based on Redmi K40. Performance needs are addressed by the Snapdragon 870 chip, which is itself an overclocked Snapdragon 865 from 2020. This also supports 5G connections.

All of them come with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi used a Samsung E4 display for the Redmi K40. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a third 5-megapixel camera. The front camera is supported by a 20 megapixel camera system.

If you don’t see the cost savings from your camera, check your power backup. There is a 4520mAh battery that supports a 33W fast charging system. These are equivalent to those provided by Xiaomi Mi 11.

That said, this clever mix-and-match with high-range and mid-range specs could help Poco offer smartphones at a very affordable price. In markets like India, Poco F3 could help the company aim for a segment of less than Rs 30,000. Motorola’s Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 is also likely to be brought to our shore at a low price.

