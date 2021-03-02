Google asked to provide detailed search data in the U.S. antitrust case





The US government has asked Google to fork detailed information on how search engines work and make money to prove that the Internet giant is monopolized.

According to legal documents on Monday, the U.S. Department of Justice and some state ministers said from February 2, 2015 to February 8, 2015 and from February 3, 2020 to February 9, 2020. We are looking for comparable data on US search results and related ads.

Alphabet units are required to share data about how and where users search during those periods, the amount of different types of ads, the revenue from those ads, and their basic bids. I will. The government said it wanted the information within 30 days.

This request suggests that DOJ wants to compare Google’s search results six and one year ago with how ads are displayed. This could help the government understand how its grip on the search market has evolved over time.

Former US President Donald Trump and the Justice Department under the 11 Republican Attorney Generals filed the proceedings first. Since then, three other states have joined, including California, where Google’s headquarters are located. The latest data demands show that the government is moving forward under a new administration led by Democrat Joe Biden.

DOJ and Google are fighting in court over finding evidence of the case, and the government is seeking communication about its market share, partnership with Apple, and competition between Google and Apple’s device operating systems. Google said the government’s demands were too broad.

The US government claims that Google’s exclusive transaction to distribute search engines over Apple’s iPhone and other browsers and phones violates the Sherman antitrust ban. This is the most important US monopoly since it was against Microsoft over 20 years ago.

Google said the deal does not prevent consumers from switching to other search providers. The company claims that its success depends on superior technology.

-With the help of Eric Larson.

2021 Bloomberg LP

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs? 25,000? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos