Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Release Date, Price, Blood Glucose Monitor, Specifications and Leaks





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has the potential to be the best smartwatch ever for Android users. The rumored wearables can be months away from launch, but with an understanding of Leak and the Galaxy Watch lineup, there’s some thought about what to expect.

Samsung’s next-generation smartwatch is based on the success of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, a lifestyle watch with all the key fitness features of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, plus drop detection, FDA-approved ECG measurements and more. Will be built.

How can the Galaxy Watch 4 be improved? For starters, it’s believed to get blood glucose monitoring, making it a direct rival to the next Apple Watch 7 rumored to get this feature.

The following Galaxy Watch may also make major software changes. According to a fair-proven leaker, Samsung may switch from its own Tizen OS to Google’s Wear OS platform.

More information should be revealed as the release date of the Galaxy Watch 4 approaches. Bookmark this page for the latest rumors and news about Samsung’s expected smartwatches, and see below everything we know about it now.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The exact release date for the Galaxy Watch 4 will not be known until more information about the next Samsung Unpacked event is leaked online or announced by the company itself. Samsung has debuted its new smartwatch for the third year in a row at its annual summer keynote, so we expect to stick to the precedent this year as well.

What’s less certain is which smartphone the Galaxy Watch 4 will launch next to. Galaxy Watch 3 debuted in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung is reportedly working on the Galaxy Note line, but it’s still unclear if the Galaxy Watch 4 will debut with the Galaxy Note 21.

Price of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Galaxy Watch 3 is a 41mm model starting at $ 399. The large 45mm model starts at $ 429. For reference, this is the same pricing as the Apple Watch 6. However, the LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 3 adds $ 50 to the base price, while the latest Cellular-powered Apple Watch costs an additional $ 100.

Given the price increase of the Galaxy Watch 3 compared to the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, it’s unlikely that Samsung will raise costs again. In fact, the next Galaxy Watch could be cheaper than the Galaxy Watch 3 with newer versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. As one of the cheapest smartwatches we’ve reviewed, the Active line-up is a slimmer, fitness-focused version of the Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Blood Glucose Monitor

Although the outstanding health features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 have not been identified, it may provide built-in blood glucose monitoring to help diabetic users manage and track their blood glucose levels.

The next Galaxy Watch will perform non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, according to a report from ETNews. Apparently the company has been working on this technology for some time.

Blood glucose monitoring works using a technique called Raman spectroscopy. Smartwatches use lasers to help identify the chemical composition of glucose from the skin of the user’s wrist. Lasers provide high prediction accuracy, as described in the method developed by Samsung researchers.

While non-invasive blood glucose measurements can make a big difference for diabetics, it is important to note that such smartwatch features probably cannot replace all invasive tests. is. However, it may provide better health information to users on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Specifications and Features

Other than monitoring blood sugar, I’m not sure about the specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. There is one interesting rumor. Leaker Ice Universe, a large provider of Samsung Intel before the Unpacked event, said the next Galaxy Watch will replace Tizen with Android.

This means that Galaxy Watches could jump from Samsung’s own wearable OS to Google’s Wear OS. It can be argued that it is a wise move and a dire move.

Aside from the software and interface, the next Galaxy Watch will probably have some spec upgrades. It can be built on the 8GB storage currently available to match Apple Watch’s high-capacity storage products and better battery life. Currently, the Galaxy Watch 3 lasts up to 2 days on a single charge. This is longer than the 18-hour battery life of the Apple Watch, but shorter than the stamina of the original Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: What We Want to See

Longer Battery Life: It would be great if the next Galaxy Watch could regain battery life. Based on our usage, the Galaxy Watch 3 has been found to last over a day with an always-on display and frequent activity tracking. By comparison, Fitbit Sense lasts a spectacular 6 days.

FDA Approval for Blood Pressure Monitoring: Features already available in the Galaxy Watch lineup also hope to eventually get FDA approval. Samsung introduced blood pressure monitoring in the last two iterations of the smartwatch, but US users have no access to health tools. That said, it has recently been published in many other countries, so it could be the United States next.

Sleeker Design: From a design standpoint, we welcome slimmer chassis, especially when the inactive Galaxy Watch comes into play. In that respect, it also supports merging two Galaxy Watch models and meeting them in the middle, like the Apple Watch. There is no evidence to suggest that Samsung is integrating the smartwatch model, but if it is, I hope the rotating bezel will work.

Focus on Mental Health: Finally, whether Samsung is stress monitoring or a better stress management option, we would appreciate it if you could extend your wrist-based mental health tools. Fitbit’s recent watch and Fitbit Premium upgrades (users can now meditate on Deepak Chopra) are good examples to follow. Future Apple Watches are also rumored to receive panic attack warnings that will help them get out of dangerous situations such as driving.

Be sure to check for any leaks or rumors about your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We’ll update this page with the latest information leading up to Samsung’s next smartwatch launch.

