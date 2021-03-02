Redmi Note10 Leak Tip 33W Fast Charge Support, 5 MP Super Macro Lens, etc.-Technology News, Firstpost





FP TrendingMar 02, 2021 14:24:56 IS

A new leak in the Redmi Note 10 gives you a glimpse of the devices in your retail box. Your smartphone may come with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display that comes with the Snapdragon 678 chipset. According to the latest leak, retail boxes have a protective label that specifies part of the phone’s specifications. Apart from the 6.43-inch AMOLED Dot Display and Snapdragon 678 SoC, this device is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup and dual speakers.

The main camera on the back is a 48MP sensor, backed up by a super wide-angle lens and a macro lens. The next Redmi Note 10 will reportly feature a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery and support 33W fast charging. Tipster Xiaomi Leaks Ph shared some images on his Facebook account on Sunday.

Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi’s global VP and managing director of Xiaomi India, tweeted on March 1st, stating that the Redmi Note 10 will come with a 5MP super macro lens. He explained that the super macro refers to a telephoto lens built into the macro, which allows the user to enter nearly twice as much. In comparison, officials write that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (review) has a 5MP macro lens.

He also shared some examples of camera prowess.

BEST #Macro #Camera: Introducing the #RedmiNote10 series! 😍 # RedmiNote9ProMax had a 5MP Marco lens. We are excited that the #RedmiNote 🔟 series will be the first series to feature a 5MP super macro lens. # SuperMacro = #Telephoto is built into the macro! You can go nearly twice as much. 📸

I’m # Redmi # 10on10 pic.twitter.com/Bq9bfvnOTj

Manukumarjain (@manukumarjain) March 1, 2021

Earlier, Jain announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will be available in India in March. Another report suggested that phones are offered in three storage options. The basic variation is 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, while the other variations are 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

You can also choose from three colors: bronze, gray, and blue.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos