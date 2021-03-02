Google Maps Dark Theme for Android Officially Announced





Since 2019, Google has rolled out Night Mode for all apps. The final major holdout is Google Maps, but fortunately it’s nearing its end as its dark theme will soon be released globally on Android.

Update 3/1: Following last week’s announcement, the Google Maps dark theme is widespread tonight. This applies to both map layers and menus. Interesting design changes include how the ocean is pitch black, but the various elements and buttons have prominent contours / raised shadows. Overall, this night mode is pretty blue.

In addition to the referral prompt[設定]>[テーマ]You can control from. Make sure you have the latest Android version (10.61.2) map from the Play Store, and if it hasn’t been published yet, force it to stop from the system’s app info page.

Original 2/23: The dark theme of Google Maps for Android switches the pill-shaped lookup field, search suggestions carousel, bottom bar, and other buttons to light gray. Soft blue is used to mark the current tab and indicate the direction of the FAB. The darkest shades of gray are reserved for the underlying map layer / background when zoomed in, but the streets and names are slightly lighter. All pins and icons have been adjusted to fit as well.

This night mode is intended to provide “a long-awaited break in your eyes” and save battery life. Users first started seeing it in late September as part of server-side testing. Only a handful received it, but those who received it kept it throughout these months. However, this theme has disappeared in the last few days prior to this next release.

When it comes to live, “New! A” dark theme map “sheet showing three standard options.[設定]>[テーマ]You can also control from. This main look can be set regardless of the appearance of the navigation, which is already in night-ready mode.

Always bright theme Always dark theme Same as device theme

Google announced it alongside other Android features coming this spring, stating that the dark theme “will soon expand to all Android users around the world.” This is said to mean “the next few weeks”. There is no iOS status yet, but as a reminder, spring will not start for another month.

Nonetheless, Google has finally become officially visible after mockups first appeared over a year ago with the launch of Android 10. Other features that will debut this spring include:

