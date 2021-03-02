Hardsuit Lab hits layoffs after Paradox announces that the studio will stop developing pedigree 2





On Twitter, some staff expressed disappointment with the decision.

Hardsuit Labs has fired a number of employees a week after Paradox Interactive announced that it would not develop Vampire: The Masquerade-Bloodlines 2 in the studio. On Twitter, several staff members expressed disappointment with this decision.

Nicole Stanford tweeted, hey everyone. Unfortunately, there was a furlough at Hardsuit Labs that affected the entire narrative team, including myself. If you know about writing and story design opportunities, we’d love to hear about them.

Paradox Interactive, a game publisher based in Stockholm, Sweden, was founded in 2004. Recently, publishers have released BattleTech, Surviving Mars, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Imperator: Rome, Crusader Kings III, and Empire of Sin.

In a statement last week, Paradox said, “We have made a tough decision that Hardsuit Labs will not lead the development of Bloodlines 2. This also means that it will not be released as planned in 2021. This time we are announcing the new release date. Therefore, we will stop accepting reservations for the time being.

“This game was very important to us and was an ambitious project from the beginning. We came to the conclusion that changes were needed to reach our goals, resulting in longer development time. Reached. Needed. “

Last August, the creative director of Vampire: The Masquerade-Bloodlines 2 was fired. Lead narrative designer Brian Mizoda and creative director Kaai Clooney have been removed from the action RPG project. The former said the decision was “shocked” and “never led to believe it.” [he] I didn’t succeed in his role. “

The game is part of the World of Darkness series and is based on the tabletop role-playing game Vampire: The Masquerade, which follows a human being killed in Seattle and revived as a “thin blood” vampire.

In November 2020, Paradox CEO Ebba Ljungerud confirmed that Bloodlines 2 will not be released in the first half of 2021. This is due to staff changes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and delays in receiving development kits for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. For consoles, the game will be postponed after 2021.

Source: Gamasutra

