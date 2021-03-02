Three new Moto 360s including a square design





Three new Moto 360 devices are under development as details of the 2021 plan were leaked online.

This information was published in the sales material and was discovered by Twitter user Felipe Berhau. This shows that there are three devices: Moto Watch, Motorola One, and Moto G.

The Moto G seems to be the first to be released, and the leaked material shows the June 2021 release date.

It seems that the interior has also been significantly reviewed. The Snapdragon 3100 seems to be powering Wear OS with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

The very Moto 360 has been rethought and is now in its 4th generation. The company behind the reboot, CE Brands, which licenses trusted brands to badge cheap technology, also released a new Moto 360 in 2019 with low-grade specs and ridiculous price tags. This time it seems that we are taking a more realistic approach.

I don’t know much about the other two devices.

The Moto Watch looks like a square design, with the strong atmosphere of the Amazfit GTS 2, and of course very much like the Apple Watch.

And it leaves Motorola One, which was probably trying to presume it was a premium version with better materials. This can be done on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform.

Moto G smartwatch pic.twitter.com/dtDqdVzaThFelipeBerhau (@FelipeBerhau) February 26, 2021

I’ve always been happy to see the Moto 360, which had been paid for smartwatches since the early days, is back. The 2019 reboot didn’t achieve brand justice, but this looks like a more consistent product.

Interest in Wear OS is growing again. This is good news for Google, given that it reported to account for only 3% of smartwatch shipments in 2020.

The company seems to be opening its doors to brands that refine the watch experience, with improvements to Snapdragon Wear adding features and battery life.

And the rumors that Samsung may return to the platform are uncertain, but certainly interesting.

These Motorola smartwatches are expected to be available in June and July 2021 and will be closely monitored for development.







