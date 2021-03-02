Google supports Workspace customer data protection and security





Google has outlined how the company processes customer data in response to a data protection assessment in the Netherlands.

Released in October, Google Workspace is an enterprise suite for applications such as Gmail, Meet, Drive, and Sheets. These softwares are useful for companies that are currently working from home or adopting a hybrid workplace model.

The Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA), recently published by the Dutch data protection authorities, outlines a comparison of data processing in Google Workspace.

DPIA included 10 original “risk” factors for government agencies adopting Google Workspace, citing issues such as lack of transparency about the purpose behind the processing of both customer and diagnostic data. It was. Technology that acts as a data controller or processor Potential legal gray areas surrounding both giants and government agencies, “privacy-agnostic” default settings, and “one-account” users in personal and corporate settings Potential spillover effect between.

On Monday, EMEA South’s Google Cloud VP, Samuel Bonamigo, responded to the individual assessments of DPIA and Google Workspace for Education provided to the Dutch government, and Google “welcomes the opportunity to demonstrate its privacy and security efforts.”

Google is discussing the highlighted concerns with the Dutch government, but I would like to emphasize that the Workspace solution is designed to “protect and protect the privacy of your data.”

“Our cloud is designed to enhance the strict security and privacy requirements and expectations of European organizations,” says Google. “We comply with regulatory and compliance requirements to protect your data, and we believe it is very important to be transparent about our products and practices.”

According to Google, user or service data isn’t used to create targeted ads or ad profiles, and premium versions of existing tools, Workspace and Workspace for Education Core Services, don’t show ads. The company states that customer data in the cloud is also processed only with the consent of the customer and is under the control of the user.

Google has also created a Google Cloud Privacy Notice outlining how service data is processed and a new Google Workspace for Education Data Protection Implementation Guide (.PDF).

“Our goal in tackling DPIA is complete transparency for customers, regulators and policy makers on open issues,” said Google. “We will continue to discuss the findings with the Dutch government in the coming months with the goal of reaching an agreement that will lead to more options for the Dutch and beyond public sector organizations.”

In related news, Google has updated Google Workspace with new security access controls, “workspace forefront” features for key workers who need to use their own devices to access corporate resources, and improvements. Added new features such as endpoint management and support for Google Assistant. Workspace.

Google warns on Monday about an increase in corporate-targeted bots aimed at using bots not only to launch distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, but also to scrape content and other forms of attacks. Did.

