“Need for Speed” developers join “Battlefield 6” production





Key Point SCriterion Games will focus on supporting EA DICE in the next “Battlefield” game. The next Need For Speed ​​entry will be postponed until 2022 until Criterion Games has worked on other “Battlefield” games in the past.

The next Battlefield game is slowly but steadily progressing, and in recent words from EA, the team of developers behind it will get additional hands to help with production.

Polygon reports that Criterion Games, the studio working on the next Need for Speed ​​title, has officially joined EA DICE to develop the next entry in the Battlefield series. However, this move means that the new Need for Speed ​​game will not be released this year.

Laura Miele, EA’s chief studio officer, told Polygon that Criterion Games will support EA DICE, but emphasized that neither game is okay. In addition, she said, this decision was made so that Criterion could pay all attention to supporting DICE in Battlefield 6, and the COVID-19 pandemic was partly the reason for the decision. I pointed out that.

Making games from home is difficult, and [EA DICE] The team is a little tired, Miele told the outlet.

Additional personnel from Criterion are probably the solution to this problem.

Battlefield V’s Battle Royale mode will begin in March 2019. Photo: DICE

This isn’t the first time Criterion Games has been working on a battlefield game. Previously, he helped develop Battlefield: Hardline and Battlefield 1 and led the development of Battlefield V’s Firestorm Battle Royale game mode.

Criterion Games is a British studio known for producing racing games. They are best known for producing many Burnout and Need for Speed ​​games, especially Burnout: Paradise and NFS: Most Wanted. The studio previously worked with EA DICE and Motive Studios to create the 2017 version of Star Wars Battlefront II.

Criterion is expected to work in the driving aspects of the next Battlefield game, as well as its previous role in Hardline and BF1.

The official name of Battlefield 6 hasn’t been revealed yet, but developers are teasing that it’s on an unprecedented scale and the game has incredible potential. Fans estimate that there are more than 100 players per game, but former DICE developer Alan Kertz tells the Comicbook that there aren’t any leaks worth liking yet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos