AI improves Google Duo call quality for slow internet users





Thanks to the pandemic, it is unlikely that video or voice calling services that rely on Internet connectivity could have been avoided by this stage.

It’s even less likely that these calls will be completely free of dropouts, glitches, delays, and other destructive artifacts, but the latest advances from Google’s AI department should help in this regard.

A new audio codec called Lyra has been developed by the team, as published on the Google AI blog. This is especially intended to compress audio to lower bitrates.

At just 3kbps (kilobits / second), Lyra uses significantly lower data than today’s most widely used codecs. The open source Opus “achieves transparent voice quality and is indistinguishable from the original” at 32kbps, but can be operated at a lower speed.

In fact, Google’s research found that the Opus codec running at 8kbps was less desirable than Lyra at 3kbps, reducing bandwidth by 60%.

Google Duo

In a blog post, Google AI announced that it is “currently deploying Lyra.” [in Google Duo] To improve the quality and reliability of voice calls over very low bandwidth connections. “

So if you’re using Google Duo on either Android or iOS and your internet connection is inadequate or inconsistent, the quality and stability of your calls can quickly improve significantly.

There is no specific mention of when the codec will be widely available, but it is likely to be a behind-the-scenes update, so it may not arrive very fanfare when landing.

AI and the future

Lyra’s progress is driven by a combination of Google AI’s existing codec technology and “machine learning advances with models trained on thousands of hours of data.” This data includes speakers in over 70 languages ​​that are freely available in open source libraries and are available worldwide.

The blog itself digs deeper into the details of how this machine learning has enabled new technologies and uses audio snippets to show the differences between the original audio, Lyra, and other codecs at different bitrates. I am.

The team will continue to optimize Lyra and improve quality and reliability in the hope that it will be adopted outside the Google Duo app. This may mean that other VOIP and video conferencing apps and services will benefit from the codec in the future.

In addition, the post states that the team “is also beginning to investigate how these technologies lead to low bitrate general purpose audio codecs.” This means that you may see non-voice use cases such as music and other audio. Same improvement.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos