Gotham’s new resistance is the All-Star Batman team





With the end of the Future State in sight, it’s time for the Bat family to get together and finally have a chance to attack an important Justice of the Peace.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Future State: Nightwing # 2.

Justice of the peace and its state-of-the-art surveillance technology, operating under the yoke of the future nation, have challenged the bat family in ways never before experienced. Their ability to communicate and organize is hampered by the city-wide network of microdrones that provide nearly unlimited surveillance data to the new authoritarian government. In fact, technically developed by Wayne Industries, this is what Bruce Wayne himself thinks, enabling the power to discover his identity as Batman and the nearly successful attempts in his life. Did.

Believed that their leader was dead, Wayne Enterprises was consumed by justice of the peace, the foundation of their activities at Wayne Manor was jeopardized, and heroes wearing DC Comics capes and cowls took themselves for themselves You have to protect and seek out all the resources they can. All of these factors have played a role in preventing the rest of the bat family from forming effective resistance enough to disrupt the new regime. In other words, until now. Gotham’s heroes are scattered and divided, but not without talented leaders. Thankfully, Dick Grayson’s Nightwing has plans.

Nightwing # 2 by writer Andrew Constant and artist Nicola Scott will be revisited in the siege of Arkham Asylum, where Nightwing created his hometown. The wreckage of the facility, led by the enthusiastic and cybernet-enhanced Peacekeeper 06, is surrounded by well-equipped mercenaries, drones, cannons, and cyber justice forces. .. Thankfully, it’s not just the Nightwing. He joins the new Batman and will soon be reinforced by the cavalry. Up to this point, too much movement against justice of the peace could backfire, making it easier for heroes to be completely wiped out by the excellent number and firepower of peacekeepers. However, the stars were aligned so that the Resistance strengthened their power and eventually emerged from the shadows.

In addition, the Gothams Resistance is not a mixed group of new hires desperate to regain the city, but a squad of veteran enemies and allies who are tired of running and restraining. Batgirl, Robin, the newly released Oracle, and Batwoman are ready to protect themselves. A longtime ally, Huntless emerged from hiding to help out from Crossbow and dust. The party ends with three amazing villains, including Talia al Ghul, the Knights of Arkhams to Face, and the indomitable Man-Bat. No one knows where the former is hiding all the time, but it’s a welcome sight for those fighting for Gotham’s freedom. As is clear from their panic reaction, justice of the peace is being surprised by so many masks that act as one. The resistance time in the spotlight is short, but the blows they hit are obvious and not in vain.

This star-studded alliance may be short-lived, but it’s a show of strength that readers have to watch since the storyline began. Needless to say, it’s a powerful reminder of how powerful Batman’s legacy has become. The upcoming end of February marks the end of the DC Comics Future State event. The night wing part of this story is taking place so far, and fortunately for fans it ended in treble.

About the author Christian Daoust (95 articles published)

Christian was a lifelong comic book reader, film lover, and storyteller, whose passion led him to study creative writing in college. Since then, he hasn’t stopped looking for new ways to write what he likes and share it with his readers. He recently finished writing the first volume of his own graphic novel. And that is currently being explained. Until it’s all done, you can find him writing cartoon news and features for good people on Screen Rant.

Other works of Christian Dorst

