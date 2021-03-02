Nvidia RTX 30 Series Out of Stock: Cryptocurrency Mining Mania Revives Another Old GPU





It would be unfair to say that the current Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series out of stock is entirely due to digital currency miners. However, neither is of little use, and instead of speeding up the production of cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, the added demand seems to be primarily dragging older GPUs out of decommissioning.

The latest to be pulled from the dusty shelves is the 2016’s Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060. More precisely, its GP106 GPU: PC Gamer has probably discovered new ECC filings for several GP106 models, following the RTX 2060 and GTX 1050 Ti. Reinvented its role as the main product of mining.

How does this help the average PC owner who just wants to stock one of the RTX 30 series cards? Probably not at all.

Palits’ apparent “new” cards use the P106 brand, reminiscent of the Palit P106 cards launched during the last major mining boom of 2017. These are specially built for use in mining rigs and do not have the display output needed to function as a game. Central graphics card. As a result, it may divert the attention of some miners from the RTX 30 series, but not enough to release large inventories.

To be fair, Palits’ strategy is less than a million miles away from what Nvidia itself is doing to ease the RTX 30 series cards from miners to the general public. Nvidia has announced its own dedicated mining card, the CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) series, which also lacks display output.

This deliberately significantly reduces the mining effectiveness of the RTX 3060 and gives hope that the latest and cheapest of the RTX 30 series may be spared the fate of being bulk-purchased and packed into mining rigs. I did. But as anyone who knows where to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 knows, most are sold out, no matter who bought it.

In addition, Palits GP106-based cards need to compete with the Nvidia CMP range, which could have even less impact on the RTX 30 series.

Unfortunately, inventory on the RTX 30 series will almost certainly remain low until Nvidia finds a way to increase production. This was struggling due to lack of materials and low yields of key components.

Definitely not Palits, if not entirely due to the miners, but while PC owners are waiting for a card released a few months ago, revive the Mothball GPU to meet the needs of the miners. This new trend shows how unmanageable this shortage is.

Best RTX 3060 Laptop Deals Today

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos