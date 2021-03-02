Diablo 2 Resurrected takes advantage of PS5 DualSense killer haptics





The PS5 appears to be set up where to play Diablo 2: Resurrected because it takes advantage of the powerful tactile sensation of the DualSense controller, which the Xbox Series X can’t really compete with.

In an interview with BlizzCon 2021, flagged by UnGeek, developer Robert Gallerani said: [PS5 controller] However, the tactile feedback to the controller is really exciting and I want to make sure to take advantage of it.

For those who don’t know, Diablo 2: Resurrected takes the now legendary but archaic Diablo 2 and remasters it for PS5, Xbox Series X, PC and Nintendo Switch. Such remastering on various platforms is promising, but it’s nice to see the game trying to take advantage of the PS5’s unique, if not perfect, controller.

The DualSense controller has received a lot of praise since its launch last November. Specifically, tactile feedback that uses accurate vibration to simulate the sensation of what’s happening in the game has been praised by both the media and gamers.

It’s not hard to imagine how to successfully implement this technology in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Feeling the power of all the spells you cast and the weight of swinging a giant ax will definitely add a new dimension to your game.

DualSense also offers adaptive triggers and shoulder buttons that can provide varying degrees of resistance depending on the in-game situation. Hopefully this is another PS5-only feature used by the Diablo 2 remaster.

Despite the impressive second-generation Xbox wireless controller and Joy-Con controller HD rumble, neither the Xbox Series X nor the Nintendo Switch have levels of tactile feedback that compete with the DualSense controller. So this could mean that Diablo 2: Resurrected is most often played on Sony game consoles if you can find a place to buy a PS5.

Diablo 2: Resurrected was developed by Vicarious Visions, who has recently become known as a remake specialist after working on Crash Bandicoot: The N.Sane Trilogy, and last year at Tony Hawks Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remaster, Diablo It is no exaggeration to say that it is good. hand.

The release date after this year has not yet been finalized. But it didn’t take long to cross the fingers to get the chance to go back to this classic game and experience it with a modern bell or whistle.

Of course, not everyone is fully sold with the additional features packed into the DualSense controller. Some players no longer love it. Therefore, you can cross Vicarious Visions with your fingers to turn these features on or off as you like.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will also be released on PS4 (along with almost every other system in the sun), but most gamers want to play this enhanced version of the game on the most powerful consoles on the market. Let’s do it.

