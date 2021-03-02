How to use LiDAR scanner on iPhone 12 Pro





If you have an iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, or iPad Pro, you have a LiDAR scanner, but Apple doesn’t seem to provide a way to use it. Here’s how, what you need, and why LiDAR is so useful:

LiDAR is part of the iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPad Pro, but you may be allowed to go unnoticed. Apple rarely mentions it, and there is no LiDAR app on the phone that you can try.

Given that one of its main uses is photography, use some LiDAR control in the camera app, or at least[設定]You need to use something in. But neither.

Also, there is little incentive to look for such controls. That’s because it’s hard to understand what LiDAR can do for you until you see it in action. This technology scans the environment and builds its 3D image. This will change the behavior of AR and VR.

For now, Apple seems to be happy to subtly help you with how LiDAR complements existing apps and features.

How you are already using LiDAR

If you have previously given up using Apple’s Measurement app, please try again. This app is backed by LiDAR and has been significantly improved.

Measure is quick to get started because it senses your surroundings quickly. LiDAR also acts to scan the entire environment, making the measurements you make more accurate.

This is the theory, and in fact, it turns out that Measure is more convenient than before. You can now use it anywhere instead of the app you used to make rough measurements when you didn’t have a tape measure.

Second, it’s hard to see, but LiDAR has also made the camera’s autofocus work faster. Again, LiDAR maps the surrounding environment, so when you tap a button to take a shot, it begins to calculate how far or close the objects are.

However, if Apple’s LiDAR has only two identifiable uses, Measure and autofocus, there are already third-party apps that do much more. These are so many that it feels like an experiment to find out what is possible.

But in general, they also tend to be good at one of two things. Great for capturing 3D images like pictures of the environment, or good for capturing images of objects.

This is a balance between scanning slowly enough to avoid blurring and fast enough to finish while the app can save the data.

Capture the entire environment

Canvas: Pocket 3D Room Scanner for iPhone — Free on the iOS App Store — allows you to scan your surroundings. Stand in the middle of the room, tap a measure-like control, then slowly turn.

What you see from the canvas screen is like standing on a Star Trek holodeck. Next to the camera view of what is in front of you, there is a grid next to it. When bent, the grid is filled to show the surrounding image.

If you move too fast, the details in the resulting image will be low. If you move too slowly, your app may run out of memory before completing the scan. So it’s a compromise between detail and integrity, but you get a 360-degree image of the room.

On your iPhone, you can choose to zoom out to see the isomorphic projection of the room, rotate it with a gesture, and zoom in to see it from any angle. Swipe to see the room in full screen in close-up, then swipe to move or physically move your smartphone.

Physically move the phone to see what the captured environment looks like when you turn it around. However, you do not have to be in the same environment as you captured it.

Instead, you can take your cell phone and look up the scan elsewhere. For example, stand outside the field and see your office on your iPhone screen. When you move the field, the screen looks like you are moving the office.

There is no doubt — police officers will perform LiDAR scans of crime scenes in the future. It’s only a matter of time before such scans provide definitive clues in the “NCIS” episode.

Even if you scan in a hurry, you can go back and measure objects in your environment later.

Scanning objects with LiDAR

I’ve already seen this on the Apple device of my choice. Through AR and scanned images, the iPhone can show what a Mac Pro looks like on a desk, for example. The LiDAR scanner allows you to capture an image of an object and do it yourself.

Canvas does this, but in our tests we found it optimized for room scanning. Similarly, the free 3D scanner app can and does create rooms, but seems to be perfect for capturing objects.

Again, the number of LiDAR scanning apps continues to grow, many of which are free to try.

Also, the 3D scanner app is similar to a holodeck in how it displays a grid on an object. The grid is filled and replaced when you scan.

What you can do with LiDAR scan

The next time you move home, do a LiDAR scan of the new property you’re considering buying. The app isn’t at the stage where you can easily scan a room and scan furniture individually, but you can.

Even more convenient, when you compare the apartments, you can feel the size of the apartment better. Being able to walk around each apartment effectively is far more intuitive than relying on floor plans or measurements.

Or, if you’re slowly cleaning up your storage rentals, running a LiDAR scan quickly is visually much more convenient than listing the number of boxes left.

All of these are LiDAR scans, or applications that benefit you as a user who took measurements and photos. If someone else has the same app as you, you can usually send a scan.

Also, Canvas and others include the option to send scans online. This is not the same as being able to turn the phone as you roam the virtual room. However, you can see 360-degree scanned images on your Mac.

Next to LiDAR

As developers explore technology, and as LiDAR becomes more commonplace, the value of apps grows, so apps become more sophisticated. It will certainly extend to new ways to share or download such scans.

And maybe then we’ll see more, maybe then we’ll also have more Apple ARs.

