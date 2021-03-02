120 Intel Rocket Lake Core i7 chips sold before official launch





(Photo: Intel)

Intel plans to release the next-generation desktop chip by the end of the month, but German retailers are in a hurry to sell 120 Rocket Lake Core i7-11700K processors in stock.

As Tom’s Hardware reports, the retailer in question is Mindfactory, and it seems that company managers have given a green light to sell chips, if not a few weeks before Intel officially launches. .. Therefore, unavoidable things are happening and benchmarks for these processors are beginning to emerge.

The benchmarks so far have used the Cinebench R20 test suite, which is not great news for Intel. It should be noted here that these early benchmarks are from an unknown system specification, so take them with a grain of salt.

Tweet

Andreas Schilling of Hardware Luxx tweeted single-threaded and multi-threaded performance charts (see above). For single-threaded performance, the Core i7-11700K was behind both the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 9 550X. Compared to the 5950X, this new Core i7 is 8% slower with single-threaded operations. For multithreaded operations, the Core i7 is behind the Core i9-10900K, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5950X in its own league.

It’s also important to compare the 11700K with previous generation Intel chips. Single-threaded operations are 15% faster than the 10700K, multi-threaded operations are 15% faster than the 10700K, and 4% slower than the Core i9-10900K. However, keep in mind that the 10900K has 10 cores compared to the 11700K’s 8 cores.

The actual performance of this new Rocket Lake processor will not be known until the official benchmarks are displayed with the full specifications of the system on which it was run. However, because these are product chips under test, the Cinebench R20 results should be close to the expected performance.

