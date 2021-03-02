Five worst things about the “Outriders” demo





Generally speaking, I enjoy my time at the Outriders demo. There are some constructive criticisms, especially now that the first legend has dropped out of Captain Farm.

Outriders understands a lot right, but some details pop out to me as areas where the game could be improved. However, in just one month to release, some of these aspects can be quite solid.

Based on the long time so far, what I consider to be the worst of the Outriders demos is:

1. Unstable cam cutscene

Looking, unstable cams are controversial enough to be used during action sequences, but in cutscenes are people just talking to each other? This is one of the most pressing complaints about Outriders, and People Can Fly says it’s already seen, but it’s unclear how much it can be changed before it goes on sale. It confuses and weirs all of these sequences, and it didn’t help the cutscene lock the FPS in the demo (but it should change with the launch).

2. Whole prologue

Outriders wanted to be honest that he only had to cut the entire prologue and replace it with a single cutscene. It’s a disorganized mess, mostly running from point A to point B in 30 seconds to move between cutscenes, in addition to the dull real gameplay, to set the world. I don’t think I’m doing a good job. The game only starts when you get the power to start the main course of the mission, but the prologue is an inadequate introduction to what would otherwise look like a much more enjoyable experience. Needless to say, it’s best to confuse everyone by strengthening the cover system several times, and if you get extraordinary power, ignore it altogether. I don’t think the whole section is a turn-off and not the first impression the game needs.

3. A world that is painfully unopened

Outriders has one of the most awkward gaming worlds I’ve seen in this era, mainly because of how bad instantiations are. In each of the few zones, there are some cutscenes where the doors open and the gaps jump. They don’t hide the loading screen so cleverly that they show you the enemies and areas you need. I know that not every game needs to be a vast open world where you can drive a thousand miles across the country with a car or horse without a loading screen, but Outriders is overkill. Even if the load segment is short due to SSD, it’s ubiquitous and quickly annoying. If the whole game were to look like this, it would certainly be very strange.

4, general story and dialogue

At the opening here, nothing fascinates me about the story or the characters. As I said, I think the prologue is poor narrative and gameplay, but things don’t get much better after that. We appreciate the voices of our characters, but they are pretty unpleasant and nothing stands out to me as the basis for a fascinating story. Sure, it’s not a staple of the predatory genre, and many games from Destiny 1 vanilla to Diablo 3 have poor stories and traits, but so far it seems to be a weakness.

5. Gear aesthetics

There are a few things to note here. I’ve already complained many times on Twitter about how ugly the equipment in this game, especially the legendary weapons, is. I think there was a way for alien planets to properly destroy human gear, but in most cases this isn’t the case, and I don’t particularly like using guns that look like rib racks or trash piles. In addition, Im was disappointed that the armor looked the same in all four classes, robbing him of his visual identity. I think this will change in the legendary set, but probably not so much. It’s strange that all four classes look virtually exactly the same before getting the hyperspecific set.

Good news? All of these issues don’t take away the overall enjoyment of the game so much that I don’t want to keep playing. Combat is fun, loot shows promises, and Im enjoys. Some of these issues may be fixed over time beyond the scope of the demo, but they may not. But these are just my thoughts based on too much time in the demos so far.

