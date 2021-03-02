Intel will end the overclocking warranty plan that we all forgot to offer





Intel has terminated the Performance Tuning Protection Plan (PTPP). This is an extended warranty program that guarantees that you always have your backup chip nearby if your first processor is overclocked and tattered for some reason.

The PTPP program basically provided the user with a one-time timeout if the processor was killed at a relatively low cost during overclocking. Did you tweak the multiplier and can’t boot your machine? Intel will send you a new chip. But only once.

The PTPP program was so lost that I must admit that I didn’t remember it actually existed. I attribute it to the fact that most modern processors can hardly overclock for some time, so the risk of overclocking has been minimized over the years. By design, modern chips are already running near irregular edges.

Intel says it will terminate the program because “the demand for performance tuning protection plans is declining” (via Tom’s hardware).

Plans ranged in price from $ 20 to $ 30 and targeted the latest 10th generation K-series processors, X-series processors, and a small number of 9th-generation chips.

Starting March 1, 2021, Intel will no longer offer new plans for all chips except the Intel Xeon W-3175X, which is essentially a $ 2,999 28-core processor customized for overclocking. I don’t think there are many chips on the market today, but they all come standard with a PTPP extended warranty.

All other chips will survive the rest of the warranty period with additional protection of up to 3 years.

However, PTPP has some advantages for hardcore overclockers. Best of all, the rules of what constitutes a “processor that has failed due to overclocking” are a bit vague, which seems to have favored customers with the chips they made because they carefully raised the voltage.

In most cases, this plan was popular at the start of 2012. Our sister site, Anandtech, has a news article about the announcement of the PTPP, which initially started as a six-month trial.

Prior to that, Anand himself questioned the usefulness of this plan to end users, citing the use of competitive overclockers above all else. Even the 2nd and 3rd generations at the time had all-core overclocking closer to 1GHz than the base clock.

Today, there is much less room for silicon to shake, as both Intel and AMD are pushing stock chips to the limit to maximize performance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos