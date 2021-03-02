Lenovo leaks Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U and Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U 3 CPUs for business laptops





AMD is revamping its family of Ryzen Pro processors for laptops with a new generation lineup based on the Zen 3 CPU architecture. There is no official release date yet. Similarly, AMD has not announced how a particular SKU will be launched. However, one of AMD’s hardware partners eventually leaked two Ryzen Pro 5000 series processors.

These types of initial leaks are usually caused by benchmark database entries (Geekbench’s popular destination), forum-posted screenshots (such as Weibo), and / or regular Twitter suspects. However, this time Lenovo took the cat out of the bag by posting a pair of Ryzen Pro 5000 series SKUs on the ThinkPad P14s spec sheet.

It’s not that interesting in itself. It makes sense for Lenovo to adopt AMD’s upcoming Ryzen Pro processor for business laptops. However, the support documentation also seems to confirm the specifications for both SKUs.

please look…

Source: Lenovo

At the bottom of the breakdown of each specification, Lenovo links to the current generation Ryzen 7 Pro 4750. However, the above specifications are certainly for the next generation 5000 series and are different from the linked CPUs so we can draw conclusions.

The high-end Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U has 8 cores and 16 threads with a 2GHZ base clock and a 4.4GHz boost clock. It comes with a 12MB L3 cache and a configurable TDP range of 10W to 25W. The current generation Ryzen 7 Pro 4750U is also an 8-core / 16-thread chip, but with a slower clock from 1.7GHz to 4.1GHz and less L3 cache at 8MB.

For the Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U, Lenovo reports it as a 6-core / 12-thread processor with a 2.2GHz base clock, a 4.2GHz boost clock, and an 11MB L3 cache. It replaces the Ryzen 5 Pro 4560U, which offers the same number of cores and threads, but runs from 2.1GHz to 4GHz and has an 8MB L3 cache.

As a result, the next round of Ryzen Pro processors will have faster clocks and more cache. This is in addition to the performance and efficiency improvements that Zen 3 offers over Zen 2.

Source: HPOEM seems to be enthusiastic about shipping the next generation of business laptops. Just a few weeks ago, HP’s support documentation highlighted the range of Ryzen Pro 5000 series processors and culminated in the Ryzen 75 850U. The leak showed the same number of cores (and threads due to expansion) and maximum boost frequency, but showed that it arrived with a 20MB L3 cache instead of 12MB.

In any case, given that AMD’s hardware partners inadvertently leaked something like this, the next round of Ryzen Pro processors should be here soon.

