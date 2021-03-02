FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade for PS5 gets screenshots and details about characters, features and more





Square Enix today released a ton of screenshots and details of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade.

Published March 2, 2021 Giuseppe Nerva

Intergrade includes two modes, the graphics mode focuses on high resolution and displays the game in 4K. Performance mode focuses on smooth frame rates and targets 60 frames per second. You can see the exclusive menu in the gallery.

Improvements you can see in the screenshots include lighting, fog effects, and an upgraded texture resolution to show details.

The photo mode, which is also on display in the gallery, allows you to take screenshots from different angles, adjust color correction and exposure.

The story of the new episode focuses on Sonon and Yuffie after the Mako Reactor was blown up. Their purpose is the ultimate materia developed by Shinra Power Company. With the help of the avalanche, Sonon infiltrates the enemy’s territory with his Moogle-clad companions and seeks retaliation for his hometown. Guided by the cry of the stars, the new gear of fate begins to rotate.

Yumi Kakazu replays her role as Yuffie Kisaragi. She wields a huge shuriken and has many self-proclaimed titles such as “Ninja Beauty” and “World-class Materia Hunter”. After Utai lost the war with Shinra, she infiltrated Midgar to save her hometown.

Yoshimasa Hosoya (Belial in Granblue Fantasy, Reiner Braun in Attack On Titan, Male Robin in Fire Emblem, etc.) is in charge of the voice. He studied under Yuffie’s father Godokisaragi, who taught him Kenpo and stick art (staff art). He participated in the war at an early age and began to hate Shinra. He has a serious personality and takes care of his senior Yuffie, who tends to be impulsive.

The new episode includes two chapters focusing on the penetration of Midgar through the cooperation of the avalanche and the mission to steal the ultimate materia from Shinra.

Yuffie is good at both hand-to-hand combat and long-range attacks, and you can enjoy exhilarating combat with shuriken and ninjutsu, which are very different from the gameplay of other characters.

You can throw her shuriken to destroy Shinra’s Box from a distance, or perform other ninja-style actions such as crossing a wire fence.

You can see all the screenshots below.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade will be released on PS5 on June 10, 2021. It seems that the PS4 version is not planned at this time.

If you want to know more about FINAL FANTASY VII Remake currently available on PS4, you can read our review.

