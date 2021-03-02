It’s difficult to make stars on Earth, so we need better materials





Nuclear fusion is the process of powering the Sun and all other stars. During fusion, the nuclei of two atoms fuse close enough to release a large amount of energy.

Recreating this process on Earth has the potential to provide virtually unlimited electricity with virtually zero carbon emissions and higher safety, without producing the same levels of nuclear waste as fission. ..

However, building what is essentially a minister on Earth and holding it together in a nuclear reactor is not an easy task. It requires enormous temperature and pressure and a very strong magnetic field.

Currently, no material can withstand these extreme situations. However, researchers like me are working on their development and have discovered some exciting things in the process.

Tokamak

There are many ways to contain a fusion reaction on Earth, but the most common is a donut-shaped device called a tokamak. Inside the tokamak, the fuel of the reactive isotopes of deuterium and hydrogen called tritium is heated to plasma. Plasma is when the electrons in an atom have enough energy to escape from the nucleus and begin to float. Unlike ordinary gas, it is composed of charged particles, so it can be confined in a magnetic field. This means that instead it does not touch the sides of the reactor and floats in the center in the form of a donut.

When deuterium and tritium have sufficient energy, they fuse together to produce helium, neutrons and release energy. The plasma must reach a temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius for a large amount of fusion to be several times hotter than the center of the sun. The sun needs to be much hotter because the particles are much denser.

Although it is mainly contained in a magnetic field, the reactor still has to withstand huge temperatures. In Iter, the world’s largest fusion experiment expected to be built by 2035, the hottest part of the machine will reach about 1,300.

Plasma is mainly contained in the magnetic field, but it can collide with the walls of the reactor. This can lead to erosion, fuel injection into the walls, and changes in material properties.

In addition to extreme temperatures, by-products of the deuterium-tritium fusion reaction, such as ultra-high energy neutrons, must also be considered. Neutrons have no charge and cannot be contained in a magnetic field. This means that they will hit the walls of the reactor and cause damage.

Breakthrough

All of these incredibly complex challenges have contributed to major advances in materials over the years. One of the most notable is the high-temperature superconducting magnets used in a variety of different fusion projects. They act as superconductors at temperatures below the boiling point of liquid nitrogen. This sounds cold, but it is high compared to the much lower temperatures required by other superconductors.

In fusion, these magnets are only a few meters away from the high temperatures inside the tokamak, creating a very large temperature gradient. These magnets can generate a much stronger magnetic field than traditional superconductors, dramatically reducing the size of fusion reactors and accelerating the development of commercial fusion.

There are several materials designed to address the various challenges faced by fusion reactors. Current promising candidates are reduced activated steels and tungsten, which have been recomposed to conventional steels to reduce the level of activation due to neutron damage.

One of the coolest things in science was the first to see that a potential problem could turn into something positive. Fusion is no exception, and one very niche but notable example is the tungsten fuzz. Fuzz is a nanostructure formed on tungsten when exposed to helium plasma during fusion experiments. Initially thought to be a potential problem due to the risk of erosion, research into non-nuclear fusion applications such as decomposing solar water into hydrogen and oxygen is currently underway.

However, there is no perfect material and some problems remain. These include the production of large-scale reduction-activating materials and the inherent brittleness of tungsten. This makes the job difficult. We need to improve and improve the existing materials we have.

Task

Despite the great advances in the field of fusion materials, there is still a lot of work to be done. The main problem is that it relies on some surrogate experiments to reproduce potential reactor conditions and often requires the use of very small samples to stitch this data together. Detailed modeling work helps to estimate material performance predictions. It would be much better if we could test the material in real life.

The pandemic had a major impact on material research as it became more difficult to carry out real-world experiments. It is very important to develop and continue to use advanced models to predict the performance of materials. This can be combined with advances in machine learning to identify key experiments that need to be focused and to identify the best materials for future reactor work.

The production of new materials has usually been done in small batches, focusing only on the production of materials sufficient for experimentation. In the future, more companies will continue to work on fusion, and more programs will work on experimental reactors and prototypes.

As a result, we are at a stage where we need to think more about the industrialization and development of our supply chain. In the future, the development of robust large-scale supply chains will become a major challenge as we approach prototype reactors and preferably power plants.

