About 5K Indians stalking partners through mobile spyware





Stalkerware apps are usually spoofed with fake app names with suspicious access to messages, call logs, locations, and other personal activities.

For example, according to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, an app called “Wi-Fi” that gives you access to geopositions is a suspicious candidate.

“The number of users affected by stalking wear is still high, and we detect new samples every day. Remember that behind all these numbers is someone’s true story, and sometimes quietly asking for help. It’s important to keep it, “says Victor. Kaspersky, R & D team leader, Chebyshev.

Victor Chebyshev, Kaspersky Lab’s R & D team leader, said: “It is clear that we all need to share what we find so that we can further improve detection and protection for the benefit of those affected by cyber violence.

Stalkerware is a form of cyber violence, a global phenomenon that affects countries of all sizes, societies and cultures.

In 2020, a total of 53,870 mobile users were affected by stalking wear.

In 2019, Kaspersky Lab discovered 67,500 affected mobile users.

“It’s no wonder that the annual curve of stalkerware-affected users declined in reports from March to June 2020, after which the numbers began to stabilize. This coincided with the beginning of the global blockade. And then many countries around the world have begun, to ease the restrictions. “

Mobile users can see if stalkerware is installed on their mobile device.

“Remove the app that is no longer in use. If the app hasn’t been opened for more than a month, it’s safe to assume that it’s no longer needed. If it changes in the future, you can always reinstall it.” Report.

Check the “Unknown Source” setting on your Android device.

If “Unknown Sources” is enabled on your device, you may have unwanted software installed from a third-party source.

“To download stalkerware, you need to visit a web page that the affected user doesn’t know about, or if an abuser wipes the stalkerware, you may have no history at all,” he added. It was.

If you find stalking wear on your device, do not rush to remove it, as it can be noticed by the abuser.

“It is very important to consider that the abuser may be a potential safety risk. In some cases, the abuser may escalate the abuse accordingly,” the company said. Suggested.

In 2019, Kaspersky Lab co-founded the Coalition Against Stalkerware, which now has 30 members from five continents, along with nine other organizations.

Last November, the company released a free anti-stalking tool called TinyCheck to help nonprofits help victims of domestic violence and protect their privacy.

