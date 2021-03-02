Nioh 2 PC Update helps improve keyboard and mouse support





The latest Nioh 2s PC patch provides additional support for mouse and keyboard users, along with numerous bug fixes.

If you’re playing a game like Nioh 2 on your PC, you may be playing with your mouse and keyboard, even though you really need to play with your controller. PC players love the mouse for precise movements and the keyboard for digital directional input.

However, when Koei Tecmo released Nioh 2 on Steam a few weeks ago, it seems they didn’t receive the note because everyone expected them to play the game with a controller. Although technically playable using the mouse and keyboard, the game tutorials and tooltips also don’t mention the keys the player needs to press, instead only showing the appropriate controller buttons. Was there.

This has changed as of update 1.27. The tutorial / tooltip now correctly displays the mouse or keyboard input required for that particular action, rather than the equivalent controller input. You can also get the appropriate keys to use in photo mode and rebind those keys in the system options keyboard and mouse settings.

In addition to the added keyboard and mouse tooltips, Update 1.27 includes some bug fixes and gameplay improvements. Even if shadows are disabled during gameplay, shadows are enabled in cutscenes and the fog effect is not much brighter in certain areas. Setting the Nioh 2 effect quality to “High” has less negative impact on the game’s frame rate.

Performance remains a major concern for Nioh 2 players, and Koei Tecmo is working to improve the overall functionality of the game on PC. DLSS support is expected to arrive by the end of March, and while AMD and older GTX series Nvidia cards don’t offer much benefit, they can greatly help improve the performance of modern Nvidia video cards.

You should be able to request a free Ryu Hayabusa costume to celebrate the re-release of Ninja Gaiden on the modern console. Go to the shrine menu, get it and become a legendary shinobi.

