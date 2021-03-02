Melbourne scientists sue Apple after iPhone explodes in pocket





Melbourne scientists are suing Apple after the iPhone X explodes in its pocket while sitting at a desk.

Robert De Rose reportedly suffered two burns in 2019 after the iPhone made a faint pop. From 7NEWS:

Melbourne’s two fathers have taken on tech giant Apple after suffering two burns when the iPhone exploded in their pocket.

Scientist Robert de Rose was sitting in his office when he felt pain in his legs and heard a loud noise in his pocket.

“After hearing a faint pop, a fizz rang and I felt a lot of pain in my right leg, so I quickly jumped up and realized it was my phone,” he told 7NEWS.

De Rose said there was ash “everywhere” and the skin around the burn was peeled off. He reportedly tried to report the issue directly to Apple, but there was no response. Now he is seeking compensation and wants to raise awareness of the problem. De Rose is represented by Carbone Lawyers. He represents the second man against Apple, claiming that his wrists remained charred when the Apple Watch overheated. Both proceedings have been filed in the county court.

An Apple spokeswoman told the outlet that he took customer safety “very seriously” and that both cases are under investigation.

