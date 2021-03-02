FINAL FANTASY Creator returns to Apple Arcade’s fantasia nostalgic roots





After three years, Fantasia is finally on the road.

Apple

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and Mistwalker’s new mobile RPG, Fantasian, one of Apple Arcade’s most anticipated games, is coming soon. After being teased by the release of the game service in 2019, fans were eagerly awaiting news about potential releases. No one is disappointed, but Sakaguchi and Mistwalker are consistently keeping up-to-date on social media, saying the game is coming “soon.”

Sakaguchi talked through translators on Monday about CNET, Fantasia, what players can expect from the new three-year game, and their relationship to the Final Fantasy series.

Cut chatter

The Fantasia story focuses on the young protagonist Leo, who is searching multiple dimensions to find his missing father. Leo lost his memory after an explosion at the Hybrid Magic Tech factory. After waking up in a machine-dominated world, he has only one clue. It’s a repetitive vision of young women. Leo arrives at En in the dusty frontier town and meets the dream woman Kina.

The two regained Leo’s memory and set out on a quest to discover their destiny. As Leo’s past is revealed along with other mysteries in a multidimensional adventure, it becomes difficult to maintain a balance between chaos and order.

Fantasia looks absolutely gorgeous.

Apple

When players lead Leo and his newly discovered companions to multiple territories of Fantasia, they are over 150 made by Japanese special effects industry craftsmen involved in projects such as Godzilla movies, Attack on Titan, and Ultraman. Explore handmade diorama. The world is ripe for players to explore, admire subtle details and search for Easter eggs.

In addition to the handmade diorama, Sakaguchi’s team paid close attention to how the game was played. Sakaguchi said the first half of Fantasia was more story-driven and the second half incorporated a more traditional quest experience. As players progress through the game, they will find that even supporting characters have their own heritage, personal quests, and even emotional luggage.

Fantasia also refines the classic Japanese RPG genre with gameplay mechanics. Mistwalker used a “novel” approach to tell the story. As the player collects various memories, diaries, and notes, the story unfolds as a “miniature in-game novel” with unique artwork, music, and sound effects for a more immersive experience. Players can also use a feature called the “Dimension Battle” mechanic to take previously encountered enemies to another dimension and fight later.

Back to the beginning

A few years ago, Sakaguchi was playing FINAL FANTASY VI with some old colleagues when the idea for Fantasia was born. Sakaguchi said it was as if he had returned to his roots.

“I really remembered how much I liked this classic RPG game genre,” Sakaguchi said. “And even from the days of FINAL FANTASY, we have inherited this spirit of innovation and pushed the boundaries of the status quo.”

Watch the battle in Fantasia.

Apple

Technological advances since FINAL FANTASY VI and diorama art forms have brought new and different experiences in creating fantasia, Sakaguchi said.

Japanese composer Nobuo Uematsu, who won the Final Fantasy series and has collaborated with Sakaguchi for over 35 years, composed 60 songs for Fantasia. Uematsu has also worked on other mistwalker games such as Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon.

“I asked some of my colleagues to try this and ask their impressions,” Sakaguchi said. “They told me that playing Fantasia somehow felt nostalgic. I think nostalgia is a way to connect Fantasia to its Final Fantasy heritage.”

Personal touch

Fantasian blends the physical environment with the striking details of 3D characters. Each diorama was specially illuminated, photographed and 3D scanned before the 3D model was overlaid. This adds new elements to gameplay.

“I think the diorama has an interesting synergy with the Apple Arcade platform,” Sakaguchi said. “Most devices I can imagine [that people play on] iPad or iPhone. Since these are media that you tap the screen by hand, they have a touch-based interface. The handmade diorama is also human. Through the glass, that is, through the medium, we are touching on these elements hand-made by craftsmen. “

The Fantasia diorama that makes up the game environment was created by hand.

Apple

According to Sakaguchi, the visual representation of the game has a unique charm and warmth, thanks to the handmade environment. He added that copying and pasting is important in more traditional CG games.

“You can copy and paste a lot of trees to create a forest,” Sakaguchi said. “The diorama is an interesting fusion of two different worlds in which these natural elements that exist in our real world are reproduced by human hands. It brings about a very unique kind of” imbalance “. I will. An interesting environmental design for this game. “

In the era of pandemics, video games were a way for many to deal with and escape stress. Along with Fantasia, Sakaguchi wants to add something special: connection and warmth. When you make something by hand, it has a certain feel that creates a connection between the person who made it and the person who uses it.

Another battle sequence of Fantasia.

Apple

“Let’s take music as an example,” he added. “With advances and technology, there are plenty of great synthesizers and sampling libraries that can be used to create an entire orchestra. This is not the case when someone plays the violin strings. I think the same is true for video games. “”

In these uncertain times when physical human touch is lost to many, Sakaguchi said he hopes Fantasia can help players see the world in a slightly different way. ..

“I think we all have a sense of excitement that we can share and get from it,” Sakaguchi said of Fantasia and the character’s journey. “What I want the audience to feel when they step into the world of fantasia is,’I’m glad I spent in this world.’ That’s the emotion they want to bring out when they bring themselves to another world. “

Fantasian will appear in the Apple Arcade at some point in 2021. It has not yet been announced if it will be available on other platforms.

With the release of Apple Arcade, Apple entered the world of mobile games over a year ago. The subscription gaming service costs $ 5 per month and you can play over 145 new exclusive games on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod Touch, and Apple TV.

If you want to try Apple Arcade when Fantasian arrives, you can get a 1-month free trial, or a 3-month free trial if you buy a new iPhone 12 device. The Apple One subscription bundle was also launched last year, so you can get up to six Apple subscription services (including Apple Arcade) at a more affordable price.

