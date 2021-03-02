Capcom’s Monster Hunter Rise Rampage, Wire Bug Exploration, Alien Wyvern-Special Feature





Readers may have felt a bit left behind after the Monster Hunter series skipped the Nintendo platform at Monster Hunter World in 2018, but as the latest entry in the series, Monster Hunter Rise hit the Nintendo Switch in March. 26th.

To find out a little more, in a video chat with producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and director Yasunori Ichinose, we talked about wire bugs, the focus of rampage, and more importantly, the alien Wyvern.

Nintendo Life: Monster Hunter is very popular and has a lot of enthusiastic fans. There are many deep mechanics to learn, but is this a good starting point for those unfamiliar with the series?

Yasunori Ichinose: There are many tutorial quests for beginners, so you can get used to the basics. There is also a village quest line for relatively simple single player, so if you are new to the series, you can get into gameplay smoothly.

So far, this is one of the most graphically impressive games I’ve ever seen on Switch. Did you work closely with Nintendo to learn the tricks, or can you shed some light on how Nintendo works?

Yasunori Ichinose: It’s my first time to use the RE engine for the title of Monster Hunter, and it’s my first time to switch games. We’ve optimized the engine for the platform and set out to make the graphics look as impressive as possible.

I feel that many fans must be excited to revive Monster Hunter on the go. Many fans have been found in this series.

Yasunori Ichinose: Of course, the great thing about Switch is that you can get together with your friends and play in handheld mode, on a big screen TV in dock mode, or online like Monster Hunter World. It has the best of both worlds!

Can you tell us more about the rampage mentioned at the end of the trailer, what it is, and how it affects the story?

Yasunori Ichinose: Rampage is one of the biggest new elements of the game, and because the whole story focuses on rampage, it’s both a new gameplay element and an important story element. When it comes to gameplay, you need to protect Kamura village from hordes of monsters trying to break through the barriers. Rampage quests are a little different from regular quests. Usually you go out, hunt monsters and return to the village, but these quests feel like a tower defense game. They are two very different play styles, so we hope you enjoy them.

Monster Hunter has always collaborated in multiplayer, but have you ever considered the possibility of two hunters competing with each other in some way?

Ryozo Tsujimoto: That’s right, Monster Hunter 2 on PlayStation 2 had some of these elements, but I found the series to be suitable for collaborative gameplay.

The recent demo was the first game to use the new NPLN server for online multiplayer. Do you have any feedback on this new system?

Ryozo Tsujimoto: It’s not our hardware, so we haven’t said anything about it so far. Nintendo was very helpful in understanding everything. They helped make this game run as smoothly as possible in a multiplayer environment.

Riding a wyvern is a big highlight, is there any limit to this? Can you even ride other monsters like the Elder Dragon?

Yasunori Ichinose: You can’t ride small monsters such as Kerubi and Jagi, but you can ride most large monsters.

Are there any particular features that new or repeaters are most excited to experience?

Yasunori Ichinose: The main new features of this game are wire bugs and paramute. This is a new dog companion that you can ride too! Wirebug is a completely new feature and will greatly improve mobility. So one of the things Water wants players to experience is complete freedom of movement. Its very smooth, fast and enables more interesting search elements. Not only can you use it when fighting monsters, but you can also explore the environment and discover lots of interesting secrets.

Speaking of wire bugs, what secrets can you discover while swinging or exploring?

Yasunori Ichinose: In the field, there are many materials that can be used to collect not only monster materials but also plants and ores. There is also this feature called Intrinsic Life. It revolves around these little creatures and picks them up to improve statistics. Therefore, if you use Wirebug to search for hidden places, you are more likely to find rare items and creatures.

Describe the crossover bonuses available to players who play both Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2.

Ryozo Tsujimoto: The trick is that if you play and save the data for either game on your system, you’ll get some great unlockable stuff. There’s more to share next month on exactly what those unlockables are!

Do you have any plans for Monster Hunter Rise’s DLC crossover campaign? We are personally big fans of the Astral Chain and the Beast Legion dog will be the perfect paramute skin!

Ryozo Tsujimoto: No. However, this is an ad hoc decision and doesn’t require much prior notice, so it can happen, but we don’t share it at this time.

According to Monster Hunter Kanon, does the Wyvern exist in outer space? Have you ever seen an alien wyvern?

Yasunori Ichinose: No one knows what’s going on!

Thank you to Ryozo Tsujimoto, Yasunori Ichinose, and the Capcom team for taking the time to chat! Monster Hunter Rise will be released on Nintendo Switch on March 26th.

Please let us know if you are getting Monster Hunter Rise, a repeater, or if you are new to the world of Monster Hunter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos