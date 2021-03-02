Valheim update 0.147.3 patch notes bring major changes to dedicated servers





Valheim update 0.147.3 may not look like something to write down, but it does make some major changes to the way the game handles dedicated servers.

One of the problems many developers encounter with online games is to create a stable way for users to play together. Valheim’s latest patch, Update 0.147.3, focuses on reviewing how games handle dedicated servers, including changes in how users connect to dedicated servers.

Valheim’s latest update should make it easier to play with others.

The patch notes shared on Steam’s official Valheim store page aren’t that long. However, the changes detailed in the post are important. Valheim’s dedicated server used to use Steam Datagram Relay (SDR), but now uses a direct connection instead. This allows players to easily connect to the server they want to play.

Let’s take a look at the entire patch note.

Localization updates Haldor’s headturn is now smoother Fixed an issue where network players would fly in the sky when entering a dungeon or leaving a portal, skipping object network interpolation when objects are far away -Public 1/0 flag has been re-added to the dedicated server, allowing players to join and add an updated IP button to allow server LAN connections for host local LAN only (dedicated server only) Dedicated server for DNS support uses directIP connection instead of SDR to solve slow steam relay issues in some parts of the world Bonema spuke-effect network fix Updated dedicated server PDF Manual Porter Prevents pick-up items when entering the network Slightly reduced wolf breeding Boss trophy reduced opportunities to speak

The update also seems to have made some changes to the way items are manipulated when entering the portal by removing the item pickup when navigating between locations.

Valheim’s last two patches have all focused on facilitating connectivity and resolving network issues facing players. Update 0.147.3 doesn’t make a big difference to gameplay, but there’s no doubt that players will be happy with the additional network fixes this version brings. Developers also hope this will help solve some of the connectivity issues introduced in last week’s patch. Check out the Valheim topic for more news and information.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing and has explored the world of video games as far as I can remember. He enjoys everything from large RPGs to small bite-sized indie gems, and everything in between.

