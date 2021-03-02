A new need for speed to help developers create Battlefield 6





Image: Electronic Arts

The next Criterion Games-developed entry for the Need for Speed ​​franchise was pushed in late 2022 or early 2023. If you see it later this year, thank you for the delay in the next Battlefield game.

Laura Miele, EA’s Chief Studio Officer, confirmed in an interview the new launch target for NFS to Polygon. Criterion helps battlefield developer DICE reach the finish line with first-person shooters. This is expected to be EA’s biggest release for this holiday season.

With that in mind, and given the fact that California-based publishers have invested $ 1.2 billion in racing game developer Codemasters, management is clearly looking at the 2021 Racing Angle without the involvement of NFS. I felt that was almost covered.

In addition to the Burnout franchise, Criterion Games, which developed Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit in 2010 and Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted in 2012, has previously been in Star Wars Battlefront, X-Wing VR Mission Spinoff, Battlefield vs. Firestorm Mode that assisted DICE in assignment.

In fact, supporting DICE has been a major responsibility for most of the standards of the last decade and a disappointing fate for the UK studio responsible for some of the best arcade racing games ever created. ..

Things started to move in the right direction when it was announced last year that Criterion would regain development of the NFS franchise for the next installment after Ghost Games (now EA Gothenburg) made the last four entries. ..

While the Ghosts NFS title was polarized among fans to say the least, Need For Speed ​​Heat in 2019 is a big step forward from Need For Speed ​​Payback, which has a lot of scripts and a lot of microtransactions. Heat began to regain the vast magic that made titles such as Most Wanted in 2005 and Carbon in 2006 great, but as Ghost seemed to begin to understand NFS, EA took the studio staff. Reduced and returned the franchise to Criterion.

If it sounds like a musical chairs game, then yes. In her interview, Miele talked about the current game development pandemic and telecommuting nature that requires additional support from Criterion, which is understandable. But as a fan of past work and Need for Speed ​​standards, it’s a concern.

NFS hasn’t received any attention or patience from EA and needs to thrive for more than a decade. You can’t build confidence just by shifting your team, giving people your own projects, removing them from your projects, and working on something that has no creative involvement. Leading publishers at EA and Activision are often criticized for closing studios, but this degree of interference makes it difficult for teams to do their best work and closes when projects are inevitably scarce. What you do is finally justified.

We have seen it in this franchise before. The restart of Criterions 2012 Most Wanted was a kind of mess for open world racers who do nothing outside the series of cars known for their very barren cities, very weak single-player campaigns, and their extensive customization suites. It was a fun foundation. Nine years after its installment release, enough cut content, concept art, and footage have seen the light of day, suggesting that Criterion has set higher goals than the game we first finally got. .. Probably a direct sequel to the 2005 Most Wanted with story. , Not the minimum required reboot.

Or what about this project that Criterion was working on in 2014, which was supposed to use the studio beyond the car? This was going to be the biggest game Criterion ever created, using wingsuits, ATVs, and all sorts of weird rides included in the absurd mashups of Motorstorm and Just Cause. It looked interesting. But that never happened. The trailer above is everything we have ever seen.

Miele argued that Criterion was happy with the decision to work in the battlefield and NFS remained a baby in the studio.

They own the Need for Speed ​​franchise. That’s why they managed the remaster, Miele said. Things come through them to make sure what’s happening within the Need for Speed ​​brand, they’re responsible, or they’re participating in it.

Perhaps everyone just needs a little more time to complete the project. This is certainly not a bad thing in times of development crisis. But when Criterion finally returned to working with NFS, I hope he was given the patience, resources, and freedom to create the game he really wanted to create this time around.

