Epic Games Acquires Fall Guys Creator Mediatonic

Fortnite creator Epic Games has announced that it will acquire Mediatonic, the maker of the blockbuster Fall Guys, for a private amount. The deal is one of Epics’ recent high-profile acquisitions following the 2019 purchase of social video app Houseparty and Rocket League developer Psyonix.

Fall Guys will continue to be available on Steam, and developers will continue to deploy the game on both the Xbox and Nintendo Switch platforms, according to a blog post and FAQ detailing the announcement. Epic and Mediatonic say there are currently no plans to make the game (currently costing $ 19.99) free to play, as Epic did in the Rocket League.

Interestingly, Fall Guys are built using the Unity game engine, a rival of the Epics Unreal platform. Nonetheless, the two companies say they hope to bring Fortnite-style features like cross-play to Fallguy in the future.

The acquisition includes Mediatonic and Fortitude Games. Both are owned by parent company Tonic Games Group, which announced a deal with Epic today. It is a well-known fact that Epic is investing in building Metaverse and tonic games, sharing this goal. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement that Epic is working to build this virtual future and needs great creative talent to know how to build powerful games, content and experiences. I am.

The Tonic Games Group often says that everyone deserves a game like it was made for them. At Epic, it feels like we’ve found a house built for us. Dave Bailey, CEO and co-founder of Mediatonic’s parent company, said: Tonic game group, in a statement.

Officially called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a platformer battle royale game released in August last year as a PlayStation-only and PC-only timed console. It became a rapid hit, allowing friends who crave a social experience during a pandemic, such as the indie sensation “Among Us,” to team up and compete with strangers-filled lobbies while stuck. Became part of the game zeitgeist moments on how to do it. at home.

Fall Guys take inspiration from game shows such as Takeshi Castle and Wipeout to compete players in ridiculous mini-games. In this mini-game, slapsticks often fail over a wide range of participants until only one player remains standing. Since the game’s release, Mediatonic has followed in the footsteps of Fortnites, releasing seasonal-themed Battle Passes, slashing brand deals, and incorporating trademark designs and characters into the game as optional character skins. This is a business model that Epic is familiar with and will continue.

