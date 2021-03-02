Valheim update improves server and reveals patch notes





This week, Steam hit Valheim got another update to create what the Iron Gate Studios team called “a major change to a dedicated server.” The developers said that by making some tweaks to these types of servers, players can expect lower latency. This should improve the overall experience. Most of the patch note changes in the 0.147.3 update corresponded to these server tweaks. So as far as the actual gameplay is concerned, there weren’t many changes to talk about.

As with previous patches, the patch notes for this update were shared on the game’s Steam page, detailing everything new. Some instructions from the author shared details about server changes and how they affect the player.

Valheim’s latest patch 💪: https: //t.co/QfyItR6YhS

— Valheim (@Valheimgame) March 2, 2021

“Today’s patch has made some major changes to the dedicated server,” the patch note began posting. “Dedicated servers now always use direct connections instead of using Steam Datagram Relays (SDRs). This significantly reduces latency for most players. Private dedicated servers It is enabled by adding “-public0” to the server command line (see PDF in the server manual). You can only connect to a private dedicated server using the Join IP button.

Iron Gate said it hopes these changes will resolve “many connectivity issues introduced in last week’s patch.” We are already testing fixes for related issues to further improve the server.

Below are the full patch notes for the latest updates to the game.

Balheim Update 0.147.3

Localization updates Haldor’s headturn is now smoother Fixed an issue where network players would fly in the sky when entering a dungeon or leaving a portal, skipping object network interpolation when objects are far away -Public 1/0 flag has been re-added to the dedicated server, allowing players to join and add an updated IP button to allow server LAN connections for host local LAN only (dedicated server only) Dedicated server for DNS support uses directIP connection instead of SDR to solve slow steam relay issues in some parts of the world Bonema spuke-effect network fix Updated dedicated server PDF Manual Porter Prevents pick-up items when entering the network Slightly reduced wolf breeding Boss trophy reduced opportunities to speak

Valheim’s creators also regularly share milestone announcements as the game reaches new sales, but they’re separate from patch notes, so we’re still getting one this week. not. If Balheim reaches another milestone from last week, expect it to come soon.

