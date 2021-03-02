Nokia Lumia and iPhone Camera Expert join the Microsoft Surface team





Former Nokia and Apple imaging expert Alipartinen have joined the Microsoft Surface team. With many years of expertise in the mobile camera industry, Partinen works as Microsoft’s Imaging Director. He announced the transition to Windows Giant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

The first day of the Microsoft Surface Imaging team. A very exciting time to come! #Microsoft #Surface

–Ari Partinen (@Partinen) March 1, 2021

Partinen held various positions in Nokia from 2007 to 2014. He joined a Finnish company as an image quality engineer and worked as Lumia Photography Lead when he left for Apple in June 2014. During his tenure at Nokia, Partinen oversaw the launch of the Nokia 808 Pure View and Lumia 1020. Of the best cameraphone of the time.

At Apple, Partinen worked as a senior imaging engineer until October 2015. He was in charge of image quality verification and management of test algorithm development activities. Then, until December 2018, he worked for the Cupertino giant as a senior manager of camera verification and testing.

Since leaving Apple, Partinen has worked as Senior Manager of Image Quality and Testing at AAC Technologies. Based in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies is an electrical and electronic manufacturing company.

Ari Partinen may be the one who fixes one of the biggest flaws in Microsoft Surface Duo

The Microsoft Surface Duo was one of the most innovative smartphones launched in 2020. The foldable dual-screen phone is also the first Android device of the Windows giant, opening up new possibilities for mobile productivity.

However, the device arrived with some major flaws that most of us couldn’t see beyond it. In particular, the $ 1,399 Surface Duo had only one camera sensor. The 11-megapixel front-facing camera did not provide OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and produced images that did not justify the height of the device as a premium phone.

As reported earlier this week, Microsoft seems to want to get things right with the second generation Duo. And Ali Partinen may be the one who works for the company.

It’s unclear if Partinen is particularly involved in the Duo lineup and other Surface products. In a LinkedIn post announcing the move to Microsoft, he simply stated that he was part of the Microsoft Surface team in the role of Imaging Director. Microsoft also manufactures Surface-branded laptops, so it may be responsible for developing imaging technology for other Surface products.

Nonetheless, Microsoft is reported to have already begun work on the Surface Duo 2 (not the official name). The company seems to prioritize the camera performance of the 2nd generation duo. The device may arrive in late 2021 or early 2022.

