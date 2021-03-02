Samsung The Frame TV 2021 has been significantly upgraded. The new features are:





Since the launch of The Serif in 2015 and The Frame TV in 2017, Samsung has a segment of its TV lineup called Lifestyle TV, a TV design-first collection that is completely different from standard TVs.

Samsung made some big announcements today about the lifestyle TV line. Learn more about the 2021 version of the frame, the new model of terrace outdoor TV, and compatibility with new apps that make Samsung’s mobile-centric rotating TV more phone-more friendly than ever.

And a new face joins the Lifestyle TV family with Premiere, an impressive short-focus home theater laser projector that incorporates audio and smart features.

Frame 2021

The frame has been the flagship model of the Samsung lifestyle lineup since its debut, and the 2021 model looks better than ever.

The 2021 model has a slimmer design, only 24.9 millimeters thick, and Samsung’s Quantum Processor 4K chip handles video processing and smart features, with much larger 6GB of internal storage to maintain higher resolutions. I have. Photos and artwork stored locally on your TV. This is enough space to display 1,200 images in 4K resolution, allowing you to cycle through an almost endless collection of art and memories.

Frames is a full-featured Samsung smart TV, adding all the standard Samsung 4K TV apps and services, plus the Samsung Art Store, which gives you access to images of thousands of well-known gallery-quality artwork. .. And new materials from future artists. Thanks to the new partnership between NAVA Contemporary and Etsy, FrameTV has more original artwork than ever before.

The frame has built-in speakers that provide two channels of 20 watts of sound, but if you need more robust audio for a gorgeous TV, it has a slim soundbar tailored to the frame. It is also compatible with Samsung soundbars.

The frame currently has five replaceable bezel frames (including new teak and brick red), but Samsung has also introduced a new shelf unit, My Shelf, designed to surround the frame.

The specially designed shelf unit, available in beige or white, fits approximately 55-inch and 65-inch models of the frame, and the modular design allows the screen and shelves to be centered or right / left oriented.

The price and availability of My Shelf hasn’t been announced yet (Samsung tentatively announced it in the second quarter of 2021 when pressed), but The Frame is now available for pre-order.

Cyril 2021

A relatively new member of the Samsung Lifestyle TV family is The Sero, a rotating TV that rotates between landscape and portrait modes, displaying mobile video seamlessly in both horizontal and vertical modes.

A TV for smartphone sets, equipped with one-touch NFC pairing for screen mirroring and an automatic rotation function that rotates the screen according to the orientation of mobile phones and video content.

The details of the 2021 model are still quite sparse, but Samsung has announced that SeroTV will support Apple AirPlay 2 and support video sharing in both horizontal and vertical modes. This will open mobile TVs not only to Apple users, but also to Samsung and Android users who already have full-featured support.

Sero will also be the first Samsung TV to get the new TikTok smart TV app. With a rotating screen, The Sero is well suited for TikTok’s video format, but the app isn’t long limited to The Sero. It will be available on all Samsung smart TVs later this year.

Premier projector 2021

Samsung has expanded its lifestyle lineup at the premiere this year. Premier offers up to 130-inch 4K images on neutral-colored walls and screens without the need for cumbersome overhead installations.

Premiere projectors are triple laser systems that offer sharper resolutions and better colors than many home projectors. Samsung claims it can be used 11 centimeters away from walls and screens.

While the minimalist design looks neat and elegant, Premiere has a full 4.2-channel 40-watt sound system inside, essentially everything you need for a projector with its own sound bar and Samsung’s Tizen smart TV platform. To the hardware of. It also has built-in NFC pairing, so you can pair your phone to the projector with just a tap.

Samsung will have two models of premier projectors, LSP7 and LSP9, in 2021. Samsung hasn’t announced the price or availability of the new 2021 model yet, but it’s expected to be similar to last year’s projectors, where the Premier LSP7T and LSP9T were priced at $ 3,499 and $ 6,499, respectively.

Samsung will also offer a rollable projection screen for the premiere later this year.

Terrace 2021

Samsung’s outdoor TV line and terrace have also expanded since last year. Samsung today announced a new 75-inch model with full sun visibility, joining the existing model and providing an ideal display in partial sunlight conditions.

The new Full Sun Viewable TV enhances brightness and anti-reflection technology for viewing in full sunlight. It also maintains all other outdoor features of the terrace line, including IP55 ratings for wall-mounted water and dust. Weatherproof design and optional weatherproof soundbar to match.

Dialogue 2021

If you want a stylish TV inspired by modern sculptures rather than the looks of painting-inspired frames, the lines are perfect. No changes to The Serif’s design or features have been announced, but it will continue to be a solid smart TV that shares some features with The Frame.

Samsung didn’t spend much time on the Unbox & Discover event detailing the lines, but Samsung told us that the lines would continue in 2021.

