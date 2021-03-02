PlayStation Store Stops Selling Video Content Later This Year





The PlayStation Store will stop selling and renting TV shows and movies later this year. Sony announced the change in a PlayStation Blog post, notifying players that on August 31, 2021, the PlayStation Store will no longer be able to purchase or rent video content.

Sony states that this change is due to a change in customer behavior that players are more inclined to subscription-based and ad-based entertainment options rather than buying or renting video content directly from the PlayStation Store.

Players should be aware that previously purchased video content can be played on demand via PS4, PS5, and mobile, but no new purchases will be possible.

The PlayStation console allows players to access a variety of streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Max. In addition to being able to access video streaming services outside the console, this leaves the PlayStation Store’s video content selection in a strange place, while other services offer subscription or ad-based options, but strictly sell. And offered rental. Sony has opted to discontinue further sales and rentals through the PlayStation Store, rather than trying to compete with other services by evolving its video content offerings to its competitors.

The number of players using the PlayStation video option on the PlayStation Store is unknown, but Sony’s choice to end the service keeps the library of video content purchased with others. Obviously there aren’t enough viewers. Media options available to the player. It’s unclear if new releases of movies and TV shows will enter the video section of the PlayStation Store over the next six months and will stop selling or the catalog of available content will stagnate until August 31st. Again, all content purchased before August 31, 2021 will remain available to owners for on-demand viewing for the foreseeable future.

Have you purchased or rented video content from the PlayStation Store? Please let us know your experience with PlayStation Video products in the comments below.

