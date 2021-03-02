How to defeat the brutal boss battle of Bravely Default 2 seconds





Bravely Default 2 is a new Nintendo Switch game that watches the numbers go up. It’s not easy. Boss battles in particular are guaranteed to ruin your day. If you’ve been playing the game since its launch last week, you’ve probably noticed that you’re hitting your head against the wall many times.

Yes, in Bravely Default 2, there is a big gap between cannon feed and big villains. You may find yourself hacking the goblins little by little, hitting the dungeon boss and wiping it off in a turn or two. Here’s how to prevent it from happening: Perhaps. Perhaps. Hopefully.

Learn to recognize when you are ready (or not).

The Bravely Default 2 Kotakus tip mentions this, but it’s worth revisiting. By paying attention to rank-and-file enemies, you can determine if you are ready to take on the dungeon boss. When you cross each dungeon, if you are around the same level as a standard enemy, they may be able to run towards you and even run for you for your money. If you surpass them, they run away from you, that is, you are probably at a high enough level to take on your boss. Crush each dungeon until it reaches that point.

Check and reload.

Most bosses get save spots before fighting. (There is one particularly frustrating exception before the Halcyonia boss battle in Chapter 4.) Use it to scope each battle using a magnifying glass or the investigative power of a freelancer. start. Identify their weaknesses, then exit, reload, and reassign team jobs and equipment accordingly.

If they are vulnerable to the magic of the air or the earth, assign someone as a red mage. Fire, water, or electricity? Black mage. Make sure they are vulnerable to axes, swords, or spears, and equip your vanguard (you have a vanguard, right?) With the best weapon.

A truly enterprising player won’t tell you that in combat information, so you can stick it out a few rounds to understand what type of elemental attack is absorbed. What movements can complement the counters (and what they do, whether they are simple attacks or more insidious like stop debuffs You can also check if there is a possibility). The point is to give each boss a simple test drive. Then throw a towel and reconstruct things.

You definitely need a healer.

If you’ve played turn-based RPGs before, you already know this, but it’s the most important thing about Bravely Default 2. Make sure there is a healer at the party. It’s a safe bet as White Mage can heal multiple party members at once. But don’t sleep with a red mage. Red Mage can launch stone and air-based magic attacks during rare turns when you are full of health.

When you get it, Spiritmaster is arguably the most important class for difficult boss battles. At level 6, you will gain a reraise ability that allows you to preempt and revive allies. It will return instantly at 300 HP, not if the party member is knocked out. For moving bosses who can defeat the entire team with a single hit, Reraise often saves your skin.

Lean to the default.

It is easy to get rut during grinding. The game’s Brave / Default system provides an innovative hook to the old genre, but once you find an enemy in the dungeon, you can comfortably fall back into traditional turn-based combat and spam Brave for one turn. You can get rid of the cannon bait with. No matter how buffed you are, that strategy doesn’t work against Bravely Default 2 bosses.

Unlike regular battles, all characters must be the default and all battles must be started by building at least one BP. Throughout the battle, you should strive to keep your blood pressure above zero. The last thing you want is to immerse your BP negatively so that your boss can attack you many times before you do anything. And if you see that the enemy’s BP stack is 2 or 3, you can find it by pulling up the battle information and you can see that the wave of attacks is coming. Be sure to set the default settings for the entire party.

First take out the clone.

Yup. The oldest trick in the book applies to Bravely Default 2.

These pointers should be widely useful in tackling the toughest battles in the game. However, no matter how well you practice best practices, there are a few people who make money. Here’s how to handle them:

Spoilers track the identity of some Bravely Default 2 antagonists.

Bernard (Chapter 1)

Fuck a man, Bernard. Early boss battles walk the park exactly, but you can handle them. I believe in you. But the first battle with Bernard is where things come true.

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

He is vulnerable to lightning, so leveling up the Black Mages to level 8 will allow him to use the Sandara spell. (If you make the most of your job and unlock Thundaga, you will get bonus points.) Make sure you have a lot of Ether. His evasion also goes through the roof, so don’t fire four moves in a row. Otherwise, you may miss some and do much less damage than you expected.

You will get the job of a thief to defeat this jerk.

Galahad (Chapter 2)

Sex with a man, Galahad. When you face him for the first time, don’t feel too stressed. Bravely Default 2 pulls out some nasty tricks that seem to be in a long-distance battle, but in reality it was just a story intermission that ended after a round or two.

But facing Galahad a second time is another story. Hell is accompanied by three demons. You’ll need to defeat all three to end the battle, but it casts healing spells, so focus on the one with the staff first. You can use a bard to put Galahad to sleep. The movement of the monk’s acupoints (unlocked at job level 11) is especially useful in this battle as it avoids the defensive boost Galahad gets from the default.

You will get the job of Shieldmaster to defeat this jerk.

Bishop Helio and Gladys (Chapter 3)

Sex with a man, Bishop Helio and Gladys. Helio should be taken out first, not only because he runs a murder cult disguised as a benevolent religion. In terms of strategy, he has less HP than Gladys. Also, like crazy, he casts a lot of movements that highlight the health of both of them. Accumulate the BP of all party members to 3, then brave 3 times to unleash your anger on a good bishop. A monk with a pressure point ability or a thief with a god speed strike ability (or both!) Can do a serious amount of damage in one turn.

Bishop Helio (left) and Gladys (slightly less on the left) are the worst and have no clever insults. Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

The main thing to watch out for in Gladys is her counter. During combat, the shell takes on different stances. You can use one of them (fluid stance) to automatically counter all physical attacks. If you set a party member to fire four times in a row, that person will almost certainly succeed. It’s much safer to use a healer to float everyone and weaken them with one or two attacks at a time.

You will get the work of Spirit Master and Sword Master to defeat these jerks.

Adam (Chapter 4)

Fuck a man, Adam and his stupid beard. In the first part of the fight, he’s not really that bad. Hell attacks you very stupidly with double-edged movements that do more damage to him. It’s okay if you just continue to heal.

However, in the final stages of combat, you may start using an attack that can eliminate one of the party members with a single hit, and even use it for all party members at once. Be sure to bring the Spirit Master to cast Reraise to everyone. The job of a freelancer is also very helpful. With at least 1 HP, you have a 50% chance of surviving an attack, at which point you can revive everyone else. The final stage is the War of Attrition, but with a solid line of defense, you defeat him.

You will get the job of Hellblade to defeat this jerk.

The boss battle in Bravely Default 2 is definitely a gauntlet, but it’s also one of the game’s biggest selling points. They force you to use the Brave / Default combat system. They need knowledge of the complex work and equipment combinations of the game. In role-playing games, you can often sit in the backseat with the tap of a button. Whatever else, the boss fights at Bravely Default 2 and pushes back against it. In my opinion, it is worth the occasional headache.

Oh, and you can hear the boss fight song. The song dominates.

