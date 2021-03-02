Sony Music Invests in Livestreamer Maestro’s $ 15 Million Round





Livestreaming platform Maestro paid tribute to Twitch’s co-founder Kevin Lin and several investor venture capital firms on Tuesday in honor of Sony Music Entertainment, the second-largest “Big Three” music label. Announced that it has completed a $ 15 million Series B investment round.

Chinese tech firm NetEase, acronym venture capital and Moonwell Capital, founded by former Activision Blizzard executives, also participated in the round. Maestro has raised $ 22 million so far.

Livestreaming is becoming more and more competitive for both artists and livestreaming platforms as concerts are on hold. Sony is the latest major music company to invest in the livestreaming market, with Live Nation, which recently purchased a majority stake in Joel and Benji Madden’s livestreaming platform Veeps, and Universal Music, a competing record company that invested in Big Hit Entertainment’s platform Venew Live. I joined. Earlier this year.

The Maestro did not specify the amount paid by the retail investor or its new valuation. However, White Label Platform revenues will triple in 2020, with some prominence over the past year for artists such as Billie Eilish, Post Malone and Tim McGraw, as well as companies such as Epic Games, Wave and ViacomCBS. I’ve hosted a live stream. Millions of dollars have also been paid to creators who aired paid shows on the platform, Maestro said.

Maestro has many features, from product sales integration to ticket subscription and chat capabilities. CEO Ari Evans says Maestro wants to be a one-stop shop for creators in a livestreaming space. With new funding, Maestro is expanding its growth in the music space, introducing an affordable hierarchy for smaller artists and creators, and ultimately a unique feature that allows third-party developers to work with Maestro. Opens a developer platform that allows you to create.

“We are fueling more artists. We are fueling promoters who want a livestreaming business. Furloughed Agents are currently gathering to book talent. , They are using our platform to solve the technology, “Evans told Rolling Stone. “We work with all three major labels. In some cases, we work individually with artists. Every step from creating content to delivering and monetizing it. We’re thinking a lot. Whatever you’re doing with video, we want to eventually become a one-stop shop that does it all. We’re perfect in today’s market. Closest to being a solution, funding can enhance your ability to get there first. “

Founded in 2015, Maestro believes the company will continue to stay ahead with more sophisticated technology and experience, as well as new funding. “Our attitude is to bring it about,” says Evans. “We didn’t just spin up yesterday to do this. We’ve done this for a long time. We have the most robust product and Maestro has over 250 features. Overnight. You can’t really do that with. “

In a statement, Denis Cooker, President of Global Digital Business and US Sales at Sony Music Entertainment, said: Grow their career. Maestro gives artists greater flexibility and control to build the most engaging and customized events for their fans, allowing creators at all stages of their career to organize world-class livestream events. To. “

Livestreaming seems ready to remain a part of the industry as the live music business is preparing for the final return, but it’s not clear to what extent. Some insiders tell Rolling Stone that the greatest value of the platform lies in intimate digital meetings and greeting fans. In an investor call to Live Nation’s earnings report last week, CEO Michael Rapino said he wasn’t sure if livestreaming itself was a business or a feature of the company’s long-term business.

Evans is bullish and cites the high revenue potential of digital shows that don’t require a cap on viewership. “All the research done by very prominent researchers has returned, saying that people still want to do live digital events, even after things get back to normal,” he says. .. “Many of the shows we’ve done are held in venues of up to 5,000 people, and they’re doing live-streamed shows for 30,000 to 50,000 people from those venues. Even if the ticket price is part of a face-to-face ticket, the revenue can be the same and the revenue for that event can be doubled. It’s huge. How do you ignore it? ? “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos