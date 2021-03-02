Samsung will soon ship micro LED TVs, but mini LEDs are still leading the lineup





A properly swanky bargain Samsung Micro LED TV.

This is the product rendering of the Micro LED TV mentioned above.

This is the 8K flagship product rendering.

That’s when many TV makers announce prices for their annual product refreshes and start shipping. I took a look at Sony’s OLED lineup yesterday, but today I’m paying attention to Samsung, which just announced that the lineup of high-end micro LED and mini LED TV will be released soon (most models will start shipping this month). To do.

We’ll talk about micro LEDs right away, but let’s start with the mainstream high-end mini LED TVs. Samsung has given them their own “NeoQ LED” label.

The top-end QN900A is the most sophisticated 8K option with 65-inch ($ 5,000), 75-inch ($ 7,000), and 85-inch ($ 9,000) options. Taking the 8K banner a step further, the QN800A is available in the same size for $ 3,500, $ 4,700, and $ 6,500, respectively.

With very little 8K content to enjoy, most people who aren’t just looking for bragging rights will want to choose a 4K model. The flagships there are 55-inch ($ 1,800), 65-inch ($ 2,600), 75-inch ($ 3,500), and 85-inch ($ 5,000) QN90A.

Take a step back and you’ll get the QN85A. Same size as the QN90A, $ 1,600, $ 2,200, $ 3,000, and $ 4,500.

Throughout the new TVs offered, we are investigating the usual suspects of 2021 high-end TVs, regardless of manufacturer, such as HDMI 2.1 with all the features of VRR, 4K120, ALLM, eARC and more. There is also a one-stop pop-up menu for accessing game-related features such as Filmmaker mode, HDMI 2.1 and VRR. (LG introduced something similar on TV in 2021.)

And as always, Samsung doesn’t play the ball in Dolby, so Dolby Vision HDR (or Atmos) isn’t supported. Rather, it’s the same in most cases, but in some situations you’ll have to rely on either the inferior HDR-10 standard or the slightly lighter HDR-10 +. About content.

And, of course, like all the big 2021 TVs, the new mini LED set features an improved AI processor that handles video and audio to maximize the incredible elements.

Another big news about television in 2021 is that it is (a kind of) retreating Samsung’s widely criticized move to its lineup in 2020. At that time, Samsung actually downgraded the number of dimming zones and other features of the 4K TV. I’m in favor of pushing the boundaries of the 8K portfolio instead compared to its 2019 predecessor.

8K TVs still have many dimming zones, but they don’t show a significant year-on-year decrease like last time. This is because Samsung’s new 4K model will also be equipped with mini LED technology, similar to the 8K TV, which was not an unforgettable conclusion given last year’s events.

Description of MicroLED and Samsung’s OLED Busting Strategy

Samsung said cheaper TVs will be available later this year and didn’t provide information about TVs that hadn’t been seen at the January Consumer Electronics Show.

While much of the hype in the TV world is currently focused on OLEDs, Samsung’s LCD TVs are still the best-selling TVs in many regions, and detailed technical reviewers like Rtings are from Samsung. We consistently list the set as the best non-OLED set available. In terms of image quality, I don’t always make a lot of money. Samsung manufactures OLED panels for other products, but not OLED TVs either.

And to potentially fight OLEDs in the long run, Samsung relies on MicroLED technology, which has pixels that emit individually, similar to OLEDs. In short, Micro LEDs are in line with the main advantages of OLEDs. That is, the brightest pixel appears right next to the completely black pixel. But Samsung argues that OLED-related burn-in risk is not as a factor as micro LEDs.

In addition, OLED TVs have been knocked because they do not match the HDR peak brightness of the best traditional LED TVs. Micro LEDs are said to have the best of both worlds. Perfect black with very high peak brightness and all the grain sizes expected in the meantime.

Micro will be huge

Micro LED TVs have been a hot topic for years as a future TV technology, previously marketed in very limited circumstances, but this year Samsung is the first quasi-mainstream to sell mass TVs. It will be an attempt.

However, it is still not suitable for everyone. They are arguably costly, on the one hand, but initially only 110-inch and 99-inch in size. Later it will be 88 and 76 inches in size, but it’s still larger than most people’s living rooms can accommodate.

That’s why Samsung is devoting itself to the more mainstream flagship TV, the MiniLED, which is different from the MicroLED of similar name. Mini LED TVs are essentially the same technology as other LCD TVs the company has been selling for many years, but with a finer-grained backlight to reduce blooming around bright objects and other LCD TV-related issues. We are taking a new approach to achieving strong peaks. Luminance.

Expect the term mini LED to appear frequently in the very near future. Micro LEDs, on the other hand, will probably be out of the mainstream for some time. Other companies like Apple are bullish on Mini LEDs and are ready to roll out to all kinds of products such as laptops and tablets within the next few months.

Samsung branded the mini LED set “NeoQ LED” TV as if the combination of terms such as “OLED”, “LED”, “LCD”, “mini LED”, “micro LED” was not confused enough Was selected. This essentially means that Samsung can claim that it is the only manufacturer of “NeoQ LED” TVs.

The company “QLED” the former high-end LED TV for optimization called quantum dot technology, which was a major driving force for LCD TVs to become more competitive with OLED before the introduction of mini LEDs. I used to call it TV. “QLED” will continue to be the label for the company’s midrange LCD set.

