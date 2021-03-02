A popular flea collar associated with the death of 1,700 pets reportedly





Popular flea and tick collars have reportedly sickened thousands of pets and even killed some of them, with critics accusing the Environmental Protection Agency of closing their eyes on the problem.

According to official records, the EPA, which is responsible for regulating products containing pesticides, has received 75,000 incident reports on Celest pet collars developed by Bayer and manufactured by Elenco since its introduction in 2012.

According to an explosive report released Tuesday by the Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting and USA Today, these include the deaths of 1,698 pets and nearly 1,000 injuries to humans.

Seven years after the number of incidents has increased, the report tells the public that they continue to monitor the situation, former EPA employee Karen McCormack said of the authorities. However, this is a serious problem and I think it needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

According to McCormack, Celest has the most incidents of pesticide pet products ever seen.

A spokeswoman for Elanco, based in Louisville, Kentucky, Keri McGrath said in an email that more than 25 million Celeste colors have been sold since it was approved in 2012. The numbers quoted in last year’s case report are defined by the World Health Organization as “rare” as “a small percentage of 1% of users.”

“It’s very important to understand that reports do not indicate a cause,” McGrath said. “These numbers represent the number of reports received and do not reflect causality.”

EPA officials did not respond to the post’s request for comment, but similarly downplayed the case in a statement in a report on Tuesday.

According to the report, an EPA spokesman said no pesticides were completely harmless, authorities confirmed that Celest Color was “eligible for continued registration.”

EPA ensures that product labels have a means of mitigating risk, “added a spokesman. “But some pets, like some humans, are more sensitive than others and can experience harmful symptoms after treatment.

Ronda Bonwell of Somerset, NJ reported losing her nine-year-old Papillon service dog Pierre after wearing a Celeste collar in June. The next day, Pierre had a seizure. She hurriedly took him to the hospital, but he died before receiving treatment. At the time, Bonwell didn’t want to remove Pierre’s collar, the report said.

I didn’t put it together, Bonwell said.

Celeste was the best-selling collar on Amazon. Nonetheless, there have been many disturbing reviews of collars that have been worn for 6-8 months and slowly release chemicals into animals.

Ten days after wearing the Celest Collar on my dog, she was suffering from a neurological problem diagnosed with “unknown” meningitis, “a customer wrote. “She temporarily lost her hind legs and her vet bill is already over $ 5,000.

Another reviewer put this collar on my £ 10 Maltese and £ 14 Shih Tzu in May 2016. Within three days Shih Tzu lay in bed all day and suffered he shouted like him every time I greeted him. After removing the collar and taking a bath, it will return to normal by the next morning !!!! I called my vet and Bayer and was told that I must be allergic to the ingredients in the collar.

