Arceus needs to launch a new starter trend for future Pokemon games





Pokemon Legend: Arceus is trying something new with Starter’s Pokemon lineup, and that may just be the beginning of a future spin-off trend.

Pokemon Legend: Thanks to Arceus’ new announcement, Pokemon fandom is thriving with excitement. Suddenly, Sinnohs’ journey into the past has opened up a whole new world that gives players insight into the future of mainline Pokemon games. The Legend is built on the Sword and Shield Wild Area, while hiring active catch mechanics, and it’s clear that there are plenty of new ideas to try. The games are so different that they are also described as a new concept action RPG throughout the Pokemon franchise. But none of them may be as revolutionary as their set of Starter Pokemon.

In all Game Freak Pokemon titles, the player begins as a young person who, through some circumstances, is given the opportunity to choose the first Pokemon and become a Pokemon Trainer. Pokemon Legends: Arceus hasn’t changed anything about it, but instead of choosing from Sinnohs’ regular starters Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup, players choose from Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawott. It is drawn from Pokemon Gold and Silver, Sun and Moon, Black and White, respectively, and none of them match the area in which they are located. This is explained in-game by Professor Pokemon flying around the continent, but this may indicate a starter and may behave very differently in future games.

Explosion from the past

When it comes to marketing, Starter Pokemon is the face of each generation. Each player can only get one for each saved file. It is usually strong enough to maintain relevance throughout the single player portion of the game. They are treated as very important, but what if starter Pokemon from other regions were available instead? Regions and Pokemon generations do not exist in a vacuum. Most games since the 3rd generation have provided past starters as a post-game bonus. It is very reasonable that they may appear in other areas.

The fact of the matter is that future spin-off games will allow you to use the old starter instead of the new one. Pokemon titles that aren’t focused on the premiere of a new region filled with all-new Pokemon can implement a random trio of starters from past games. In this way, various fan favorites circulate inside and outside the side game, encouraging players to follow them (hopefully masking the evolutionary trends of the Fire / Fighting starter). It also gives an excuse that there is a mixture of Pokemon generations that exist in the wild.

Familiar face in a strange place

By the way, Pokemon Legend may not offer Piplup as a starter option, but it’s about getting players to pick it up in the wild. Surprisingly, the game revealed that the trailer showed off two piplups walking near the lake. This is technically because Pikachu is a Pokemon Yellow starter, all starters are somewhere in Pokemon Let’s Go, and various starters could be found in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon via Island Scan. For the first time, Pokemon are never caught in the wild. This is the first time a regular starter Pokemon can be caught in the regular wild in a regular Pokemon game, which is as big a change as a region-independent starter.

Starter Pokemon is always different from normal Pokemon. Even with Pokemon X and Y, who are given Kanto starters after fighting Professor Pokemon in the game, there is no way to get a starter that is not selected except for trading and breeding. Starter Pokemon are most often Pokemon received at the start of the game, from transactions, from special event codes, or from achieving post-game achievements. Having a random starter first and then another starter casually wandering the field is a fundamental break in tradition, and Game Freak has everything he gets by devoting himself to this decision. I will.

Chaos dominates

Future spin-offs can take this even further by using the Multi-Evolution Pokemon as a starter. For a long time, older fans have sought the type of shakeup presented at the start of each Pokemon game. The prospect of having a psychic, ghost, or dark type of Pokemon from the beginning is very appealing to fans and is the type presented at the beginning of the fan game Pokemon Insurgence.

Future games have the potential to expand beyond the three starters. The Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series takes this route, with a minimum starter list of 5 Pokemon and a maximum of 19. These ideas are too radical to appear in mainline games, but in the end there could be three new starters. It does not perfectly fit the typical fire-water-grass pattern.

There are also future spin-off options for introducing regional forms for starters. These starters may be different grab bags of starters from three different regions, or they may be from the same region, but they are now displayed in completely different contexts. Game Freak is very pleased to add new typing to important Pokemon, as seen in Alolan Raichu and some starters Mega Evolutions (Raichu always played Pikachu and Pichu’s second fiddle). Even if). The result may not be too far from the regular type, but dual typing, which adds an atypical type to the regular three, is probably the way to go, but while playing different games, different players Challenges that will greatly help provide opportunities.

There are many ways in which modified Starter Pokemon ideas may be explored in the future. Whether they are a set of starters drawn from several different regions, Pokemon that are not normally considered starters, or a new variant of a group of starters that change them to different types, spin-off games There are many interesting paths to choose from. In addition, the proper starter Pokemon in the area is not emphasized, so it can be encountered and caught in the wild. This small change feels like the fresh air of a 25-year-old Pokemon franchise. Pokemon Legend: The beginning at Arceus is expected to lead to many great innovations in the future.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus will be available on Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

