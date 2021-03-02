Japanese billionaire is looking for eight to join him for a lunar voyage on the SpaceX rocket





Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa invited the general public on Tuesday to apply for the SpaceX Starship Spot on his private mission around the month of 2023. He said eight people would be selected from all over the world.

Maezawa said in a video that he wants people from different backgrounds to participate. There are 10 to 12 people in total, but 8 people will come.

Maezawa, the founder of Japan’s largest online fashion retailer, is worth about $ 2 billion. He revealed that Starships first signed passengers in 2018 during an event with Elon Musk at SpaceX California headquarters. At the event, enthusiastic art collector Maezawa unveiled his Dear Moon project aimed at involving six to eight artists from around the world in a six-day lunar flyby mission sometime in 2023. .. These artists are asked to create something after they return to Earth, and these masterpieces will inspire dreamers among all of us, Maezawa said at the time.

There have been few project updates in the last two years. In January 2020, Maezawa launched a strange campaign to find a female partner to accompany her on a lunar orbit. With 27,722 applications on the contest website, Japanese streaming service AbemaTV was set up to record missions on a reality TV show called Full Moon Lovers. A few weeks later, the show was canceled and Maezawa stopped the search for personal reasons and apologized to the AbemaTV crew and all applicants.

Starship is SpaceX’s next-generation, fully reusable Mars rocket system designed to carry humans and up to 100 tonnes of cargo into deep space for future missions. The company has quickly tested early rocket iterations in Bocachica, Texas. Two recent high-altitude flight tests have begun and have flown successfully, but both have resulted in severe explosions in landing attempts. Under a rigorous and sometimes bumpy development schedule, Mask and SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said Starships’ first orbital flight could come to the end of 2021.

SpaceX’s other crew vehicle, the Crew Dragon, is already in operation and is accumulating future flights with private astronauts and tourists. The acorn-shaped capsule flew the first two astronauts to the International Space Station last year under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Private astronaut missions include a flight to a space station with real estate investors and philanthropists scheduled for early next year, and an all-civilian philanthropic mission announced last month to be launched by the end of the year. included.

developing…

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos