10 free games to play if you like Monster Hunter World





If you love Monster Hunter World, these games are just above your alley. Best of all, they are free!

Monster Hunter World has reached the end of the content cycle, but is still available to this day. Still, that means it’s only a matter of time before the player has nothing to do, especially after reaching the 3-digit hunter rank. Other Monster Hunter games are either too old or only available on certain handheld platforms. The latest Monster Hunter Rise is one example.

Related: Monster Hunter World: 10 Best Swords and Shield Set

Currently, Monster Hunter Rise does not immediately branch to other platforms. So what should you do as a Monster Hunter fan to make hunting fixes? Now, I found that there are many games that have the same format and spirit as Monster Hunter games. After achieving what you conquer in the game, or when you get tired of the handler’s face, you can play them instead of Monster Hunter World.

10 Warframe

Yes, it’s science fiction, but you may find that Warframe has a lot of Monster Hunter players. This is because the gameplay loops are similar and well-familiar between the two games. Warframe allows players to control their space ninja while grinding in the solar system to build more powerful gear.

Areas are instantiated and are cooperative games with up to 4 players. The biggest difference is that Warframe doesn’t kill bosses, it has too many guns in the game. Still, it’s something that Monster Hunter players can enjoy. The same is true for grinds.

9 Dauntless

The closest free game to Monster Hunter would be Dauntless. It’s an open take on Monster Hunter’s formula, but it’s more westernized. However, Dauntless adds to the excitement by introducing flavors of its own mechanics.

Related: Monster Hunter World: 10 Best Heavy Bowgun

The method of instantiating Dauntless is quite different from Monster Hunter World. In addition, the game’s graphics, controls, speed, and general mood. It’s also a bit easier at the moment than the Monster Hunter game.

8 Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is the same as Warframe, and Warframe players usually overlap with Monster Hunter players, so this predator shooter may have a lot to like. Destiny 2 has been available for free relatively recently and has a strong player base ever since.

Unlike monster hunter games, it also comes with PvP, so it’s story-driven and multiplayer. Those looking for the same nerve-breaking boss fighting experience should make some assaults with their friends.

7 tera

Monster Hunter World is mostly an instance-based cooperative game, but MMORPGs aren’t similar. As far as that category is concerned, TERA is a strong candidate because its action-based combat is the same as that of Monster Hunter World.

Related: 5 ways Monster Hunter movies are accurate to the game (& 5 inaccuracies)

TERA has been around for a long time, and new players should have no trouble finding someone to play with in the game, regardless of region. When it comes to big bosses, TERA is full of them. The main difference is that four or more players can participate in some of these boss battles.

6 Phantasy Star Online 2via: news.xbox.com

Phantasy Star Online 2 offers a mecha-filled sci-fi ride with boss instances and mission-based execution to provide a familiar feel for the overall gameplay structure. This online game also includes a lot of shattering.

Similarly, cooperation is a big part of the experience, while Phantasy Star Online 2 may feel more anime-like in terms of mood, but Monster Hunter has its own brand. Anyway, it’s a game about exploring a wild and initially repellent planet, and Monster Hunter players need to be familiar with it.

5 Vindictus

Monster Hunter games are known for certain types of actions that are difficult to capture in other games, especially games built for online. That’s why games like Vindictus online continue to be popular. Captures combat intensities that are difficult to reproduce.

Related: Monster Hunter Movie: 10 things that only video game fans recognize from the movie

Therefore, Monster Hunter players may be successful with this title. This is a free-to-play action online game that revolves around an instantiated dungeon run, featuring beautifully customizable characters. The types of enemies are also diverse compared to primitive monsters and their instincts.

4 Dragalia Lost

Do you have a gaming PC or console? After all, there are many monster hunter variants in the mobile gaming scene, so don’t worry. One of them is Dragalia Lost, which is available on Android devices. Think of it as a top-down pocket-friendly version of Monster Hunter.

It follows the same principles as the Monster Hunter game. Create a character and hunt the same monster over and over again. The difference is a more cartoon art style and faster-paced gameplay in terms of isometric projection.

3 Another Eden

Another Eden is a turn-based strategy RPG that is a bit off the Monster Hunter formula. But this free game can bring something very present to the monster hunter game to the table. A fascinating boss battle that takes time to finish.

Related: Monster Hunter Rise: 10 Twitter Responses to Demos Proving Deserving Pre-Orders

Don’t hesitate to look like cartoons. Another Eden is a hidden gem of Japanese RPGs on mobile platforms. Players are tasked with leading the party in adventures that transcend time and space while fighting menacing bosses that are too big for solos.

2 Genshin Impact

So far, Genshin Impact is the most available or accessible game here, remotely similar to Monster Hunter World. Like Monster Hunter games, Genshin Impact gives players the freedom to traverse the game world, but with the addition of gliding and swimming bonuses.

In addition, the Genshin Impact boss is guaranteed to be larger than the player himself and can fight together. Those who like Monster Hunter’s brutal RNG and grinding will also find something here that is reminiscent of it.

1 Oblivion Ranger

If Dragalia Lost is a little too cute for your taste, the Rangers of Oblivion should probably offer something more serious in terms of visuals. It’s effectively a Dauntless game in the mobile scene, a game that germinates blatantly from the fame of Monster Hunter.

Even the user interface itself looks suspiciously familiar. Rangers of Oblivion offers many side activities not found in Monster Hunter games, such as horse tame and rides. If you don’t have a Nintendo Switch for Monster Hunter Rise, you might think this is a decent option.

Next: Monster Hunter World: Every Way to Get Ivy (and How to Use It)

All of the following Pokemon gods, ranking

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos