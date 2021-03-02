Mazda 3 Sport GT vs Mercedes A220: Which car has the best interior?





Recently I reported on the $ 44,000 version of the Mercedes-Benz A 220 4MATIC sedan. And the Mazda 3 Sport GT Turbo for $ 38,000 with AWD.

Both machines represent two surefire ways to avoid the harsh winter conditions of northern Ontario. Both are luxurious and fun to drive. Both show off their sporty and athlete character as well, responding refreshingly and appealing to driving in all weather conditions, including those found on the most awkward winter days in northern Ontario. ..

(By the way, for the money, both of these machines offer some of the best performing lighting systems you can find in dollars.)

For each price tag, one side of these machines stood out more than the other after traveling a total of 3,000 km in the midst of winter in Sudbury. It’s the interior. The question is how a fully equipped Mazda interior overlaps with an entry-level Mercedes interior. And is Mercedes worth the extra money?

The Mercedes A220 made a great first impression and was immediately surprised by the extensive selection of design touches that were lifted straight up from the much more expensive Mercedes model. But Mazda is more impressive at my fingertips. The leather knob has a smooth and firm gear shift action that feels comfortable and firm in your hands.

Mercedes shifts gears through a flimsy plastic cane. For this writer, more parts of Mazda’s cabins feel more solid and substantive when you use them.

Mercedes has a more exciting dash, but the door panels inside it aren’t as solid or clean as Mazda’s. The Mercedes door handle looks smooth, but when you close the door it becomes less sturdy. These are trivial, but if you just dropped more than $ 38,000 on your car, such a little touch is pretty fun.

However, I prefer Mercedes’ central command system to Mazda. It’s smarter, faster, smoother, great graphics, and works intuitively without much learning. At Benz, it’s all about technology. The large screen display provides ample coverage of the front view, boasting rich, saturated colors and graphics and animation clarity that blow Mazda out of the water.

If you like analog gauges, Mazda’s is nice. If you like digital, Mercedes is about as good as it gets. This is one of the first digital dashboards I enjoyed after dark. This is to ensure clean and easy-to-read readings, as well as light leakage from unlit areas of the screen. On the side of its gorgeous display is a dashboard that lights up after dark, like inside a high-performance gaming PC. Because of the atmosphere after darkness, Mercedes is where you want to be.

However, the finely tuned take of the traditional luxury found in the Mazda3 is not difficult to evaluate. The screens and displays can’t stand Benz, and I get the impression that Mazda wanted this interior to look a little quieter, perhaps more delicate. As with your fingertips, a closer look at Mazda’s cabin reveals a lot of high-end detail and luxury, trimming and finishing.

Anyway, I think the A220 cabin is more noteworthy. However, with a price difference of about $ 6,000 as shown (which would be about $ 8,400 if Mazda’s turbo engine option was skipped), Mazda also has an incredible interior for the money. It is no exaggeration to say that.

In this comparison, we have Mercedes as a master of display and graphics that puts the show hell after dark driving. And, although not so flashy, Mazda looks, looks quieter, even with a scrutiny, feeling very well done for the dollar. The cheaper Mazda also has significant power and torque advantages over Mercedes — and a better transmission for stop-and-go traffic.

