Outriders Cross-Play: How to Play on PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5





Today’s top router shooters such as Destiny 2 and Borderlands 3 promise cross-platform play at some point in 2021 (hopefully), but Brock’s new kid will come out of the gate. People Can Fly and Square Enix Outriders are solo or collaborative action RPGs with up to 3 players on any platform.

This should not be confused with the cross-progression that allows you to move your character from Xbox to PC. However, it does mean that you and your peers can play together, regardless of the platform on which you purchase the game.

Cross-play also applies to random matchmaking, where you can opt out at any time, even without PvP. Here’s what you need to know:

How to enable cross-play in Outriders

Source: Windows Central

Before you can actually enjoy cross-play, you first need to make sure that this feature is enabled. Cross-play is also probably part of the requirement to have a Square Enix account.

To make sure cross-play is turned on, go to the in-game settings menu.[ゲームプレイ]Go to the bottom of the tab and you’ll see a magical cross-play option just above the legal bit. Make sure it is turned on.

Please note that this box also emphasizes that cross-play is initially a beta feature, so there may be some issues.

How to create and participate in a cross-play game

Source: Windows Central

Enabling cross-play on Outriders isn’t easy, but actually creating and joining games with friends on other platforms is an unexpected process.

Call of Duty: Other games, such as Warzone, have an Activision account, so you can select friends from your friends list regardless of the platform you’re using. At Outriders, at least for now, there doesn’t seem to be such a luxury. Instead, you need to use the code system to join the game.

Source: Windows Central

To start a cross-play session, first from the lobby[友達とプレイ]You need to select an option. Then you’ll be prompted to create your own game or join someone else’s game.

If you want to create a new cross-play session[ゲームコードの生成]If you select, an 8-character code will be provided. You can give this code to your friends to join the game.

Source: Windows Central

Choose the option to join the game using the code instead, either for them to join or for you to join with someone else’s code.

It’s not difficult, but it’s certainly more complicated than you can invite friends from the list, as you can if you’re on the same platform. Whatever you do, you have to contact your friend first and give them the code, which is awkward. Hopefully developers can make this a better process in the future.

Cross-play for random matchmaking

Source: Windows Central

Random matchmaking takes all platforms into account unless you disable cross-play in your settings. Outriders don’t have a PvP aspect, so playing with someone on your PC won’t hurt you, but you should still disable it if you don’t want to.

If you select the option to join a random team in the lobby, matchmaking with other players on other platforms will begin and when completed you will be a team of 3 players.

That’s all. Initially still labeled beta, so sometimes small bugs are expected. But launching in cross-platform play is a big problem, and hopefully it will lead to a lively community where everything plays together.

Paradise Lost Out Rider

Mankind has destroyed the Earth, but Enoch is not what you wanted

When humans flee the Earth for Enoch in hopes of rebuilding, things don’t go perfectly as they wanted. As the last outrider, it’s up to you to face the worst that the planet has to offer.

