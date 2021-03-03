OPPO launches F19 Pro series with Varun Dhawan as new ambassador





OPPO’s partnership with Dhawan aims to position the F-series and the new F19 Pro 5g as the best smartphones for young people.

The smart device brand OPPO is ready to launch the new device OPPO F19 Pro + 5G in the Indian market. The F19 Pro + 5G is the latest product in the F-series phones and is available with features that enhance video recording. The company has announced a partnership with Bollywood star Varundawan as an F-series ambassador.

OPPO India Chief Marketing Officer Damyant Singh Khanoria talks about his relationship with Varun Dhawan, saying that Varun Dhawan is a pioneer of the next generation of actors who are pushing themselves and art to new heights. It was. His personality and ability as an actor made him a natural selection in the OPPOF series. We look forward to working with him to position the F-series as the perfect smartphone for young people.

OPPO F19 Pro + 5G features AI highlight portrait video. This feature optimizes video portraits by automatically detecting and adjusting the light. Whether it’s a dark night or a bright background, OPPO F19 Pro + 5G’s portrait video is vibrant, with sharp details, balance and natural skin tones.

The F19 Pro + 5G is also the first F-series smartphone with OPPO Smart 5G 3.0 compatibility for faster download and upload speeds. Not only this, the OPPO F19 Pro + features eight antennas with a new 360 wraparound design to improve signal performance regardless of whether the phone is in landscape or portrait mode. Depending on network availability, F19 Pro + also supports 4G / 5G seamless data switches, allowing the device to automatically switch between 4G and 5G networks.

