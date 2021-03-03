Apple seeds developers with third beta for iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5





Apple today seeded developers with a third beta of upcoming iOS 14.5 and iPad OS 14.5 updates for testing purposes. The new beta update will be released two weeks after Apple releases its second iOS and iPad OS 14.5 beta.

iOS and iPad OS 14.5 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad.

iOS 14.5 is the biggest update to iOS 14 to date and introduces some important new features. First and foremost, Apple makes it easy to unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face mask with the new “Unlock on Apple Watch” feature.

This opt-in option allows you to use your unlocked and authenticated Apple Watch as a secondary authentication method to unlock your iPhone along with Face ID. This feature eliminates the need to enter a passcode or remove the mask to unlock the ‌iPhone‌. To use it, you need both an iPhone running iOS 14.5 and an Apple Watch. Apple Watch cannot authenticate Apple Pay purchases, App Store purchases, or unlock third-party apps that use Face ID.

The update also provides worldwide support for 5G in dual SIM mode on iPhone 12 models, allowing you to connect both at 5G speeds when using multiple lines. Previously, dual SIM mode was limited to LTE networks.

With watchOS 7.4, iOS and iPad OS 14.5 include AirPlay 2 support for Apple Fitness +, so Apple Fitness + subscribers can start workouts on their iPhone or iPAd and have a compatible smart TV or set-top. You can AirPlay with the box. ‌AirPlay‌2 supports audio and video, but does not display on-screen workout metrics.

PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers are supported on iOS 14.5 iPhones and iPads, and the code suggests that Apple will add Apple Card co-account support in the near future.

iOS 14.5 includes crowdsourcing features like Waze for reporting accidents, dangers, and speed checks along the route on the map when getting directions.

There is a new “Report” button available in the Apple Maps app. Tap this to report accidents, dangers, or speed traps at your current location in the Apple Maps app, a feature provided by the Waze mapping app. It is available directly on ‌iPhone‌ and CarPlay.

iOS 14.5 Beta has several new emoji characters. Apple has introduced a variety of gender options for people with heart-on-fire, heart-repairing, face spitting, faces with spiral eyes, faces in the clouds, and people with beards. There are also new couple emojis with a new skin color mix.

Apple has removed blood from the syringe emoji, updated the headphone emoji to look like an AirPods Max instead of a regular set of headphones, and added a helmet to the rock climbing emoji.

iOS 14.5 Beta addresses the green tint issue experienced by some “iPhone” owners, and Apple has confirmed that the beta has “optimizations” to resolve the issue. I have.

“IOS and iPad OS 14.5 Beta 2 includes optimizations to reduce the appearance of dim glows where the background may appear at low brightness levels of black,” Apple’s iOS 14.5 Beta said. The note states. For some users, the optimizations have shown improvements, but for others, the problem still seems to exist, so Apple may need to do more. ..

iOS and iPad OS 14.5 add new features for choosing the default streaming music service to use with Siri. For example, if you prefer Spotify to Apple Music, you can now choose Spotify as the default app for Siri. All “Siri” song requests will go through Spotify without adding “on Spotify” to the end of the “Siri” request.

iOS 14.5 is an update where Apple begins requiring developers to comply with App Tracking Transparency rules. From now on, developers will need to access random ad IDs and ask for permission to track activity across apps and websites.

Apple has tweaked the design of the Apple News and Podcasts apps. In addition, Reminders have new print and sort options. There are a number of new settings for emergency alerts, a horizontal loading screen on the iPad, and many other minor feature tweaks outlined in the iOS 14.5 Full Feature Guide. According to Apple, iOS and iPadOS 14.5 will be released in the spring, so the release date is expected to be after March 20th.

Note: The Beta 3 release is a bit volatile today, initially available only from Apple’s Developer Center, but removed after about 45 minutes. Beta 3 is currently being deployed wirelessly and has been reposted to the Developer Center.

