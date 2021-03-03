Assassin’s Creed 2021 Release Date and Location Leak Description





Due to suspected leaks, details regarding the upcoming Assassin’s Creed 2021 release have been removed. This is when and where it can be released.

Assassin’s Creed Valharamite recently appeared in the next generation of consoles, but Ubisoft is already rumored to be working on another article in the action role-playing series. A recent Viking-themed entry has changed the traditional Assassin’s Creed format from stealth adventure. It’s a full-fledged RPG series, and the next title in the franchise is said to follow in the footsteps of AC Valhalla. But when and where will the release date be set and who will be the main character?

The leak, which claims to have revealed Ubisoft’s development plans for the nextAssassin’s Creed game, is due to the anonymous bulletin board 4chan. This information may be pure speculation, as the poster did not cite sources or provide evidence to support the claim. Still, the fact that it’s an assassin’s Creed Leak actually gives these claims some credibility. Details of almost every new Ubisoft series have been revealed for several years. Even Valhalla was revealed to be codenamed “Ragnarok” before its launch.

The Order of Assassins Creed Leak is almost anticipated at this point, and some gamers believe that publishers deliberately release information early to arouse excitement. This could be the beginning of the next leak cycle in the series. Still, there is no way to prove the accuracy of this latest information dump until Ubisoft releases a teaser for future projects. The details of the nextAssassin Creedentry are as follows:

When is Assassin’s Creed’s next game release?

The original 4chan thread was reposted to Redditon on February 29th, revealing that Ubisoft was planning to launch nextAssassin’s Creed title in 2021. These plans are allegedly postponed due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rumored title is said to have been developed by Ubisoft Sofia, who was responsible for 11ports (including Prince of Persia Classic) and created the spin-off title Assassin’s Creed 3: Liberation. Assassin’s Creedhave’s latest work, developed by Ubisoft’s Quebec and Montreal studios, will be a major change for the franchise.

The planned 2021 release of nextAssassin’s Creedtitle is believed, as Ubisoft only took a two-year gap between the release of the series between Odyssey (2018) and Valhalla (2020). The COVID-19 pandemic caused delays throughout the gaming industry, such as the upcoming Ubisoft titles Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine. Therefore, the slowdown in the development of NextAssassin’s Creedgame is not unfounded.

What title will WillAssassin’s Creed 2021 (or 2022) have?

Leak argued that Ubisoft is back in the Middle Ages and is considering titleing the rumored game “Assassin’s Creed Tournament.” There’s no way to test this claim, but it sounds a bit annoying for its potential title to be the final name. This suggests that it may be a chord name.

Assassin’s Creed Valharawas was leaked under the codename “Ragnarok” in early 2020, so the same is possible this time around.

When and where will Assassin’s Creed 2021 (or 2022) take place?

The leaker stated that players would assume the role of knight at the beginning of the Hundred Years War, a series of conflicts in Europe between 1337 and 1453. Gameplay is said to feature castle siege, jokes, and arenas. The protagonist is also a famous French alchemist who acts as a potion and equipment dealer, as well as Leonardo da Vinci in Assassin’s Belief 2. It is said that he will make friends with Nicholas Flamel. Finally, in modern times, leaks allow players to control Basim Ibn Ishaq, and the game features collisions between advanced humanoid species, Isu, and humans later in the story.

All of these claims sound feasible to AnAssassin’s Creedgame, but without confirmation from Ubisoft it’s impossible to determine if they’re accurate. The publisher announced the Order of Assassins Creed Valhalla in July 2020. This was about four months before it was released. Following the same release cycle, the company may tease the details of the Assassin’s Creed “Tournament” as early as September 2021 … or may rest for a year until 2022.

