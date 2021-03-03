Go look for Pokemon GO legends: date and time, shiny nose pass, raids and more





The legendary season has officially started in Pokemon Go, revealing the first legendary search event. Here’s everything you need to know about the March celebrations, including raids and Shiny Nosepass.

From March to May, Niantic honored Go’s legendary, the most popular Pokemon franchise. The three-month celebration debuted in a raid centered around Landorus, Thundurus and Tornadus, the natural forces of the Unova region.

The rest of Mythical’mon’s lineup hasn’t been revealed yet, but details about Searching for Legends, the next event for mobile titles, have finally been announced. This is all we know so far.

Niantic / Pokemon Company Pokemon Go is dedicated to the Legendary from March to May.Find the date and start time of Pokemon GO Legend

The Season of Legends technically started on the 1st, but it was revealed that a total of 3 events will be held in March. The first “Legendary Search” will officially start at 10am on March 9th and will run until March 14th at 8am local time.

According to the announcement, the limited-time celebration focuses on Compass Pokemon, Nosepass, to help players find monsters. Gen III characters have a higher spawn rate, and if fans are lucky they can even find Shiny.

Not all characters in the event are uncommon, but players will definitely want to jump in to grind candies for the popular Mont Metagross, Gigalith, and Battle League’s favorite Skull Molly.

Features of Pokemon Go Searching for Legends Boosted spawn rates: Diglett, Geodude, Magnemate, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, Drilbur. Shiny Spotlight: Nosepass. Attracted by incense: Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, Magnemate, Nosepass, Aron, Lairon, Beldum, Roggenrola, Drilbur. 5KM Eggs: Magnemite, Nose Pass, Aaron, Bartoy, Beldam, and Drill Bar. Event-only field research tasks and timed research: Encounter with Nosepass. Niantic / Pokemon Company players will be able to earn a Shiny Nose Pass during the March 9th event. Search for Pokemon Go Legends Raid Schedule 1 Star Raid Arolandiglet Nose Pass Loggen Rora Drill Barfellows Clink 3 Stars Raid Arolan Graveler Magneton Skull Molly Metang 5 Stars Raid Tornadas (Incarnation) – March 6 8:00 am to 8:00 am on March 11: 0:00 am local time. Incarnate Forme Thundurus: 8am, March 11th. Niantic / Pokemon Company Megan is a highlight of the limited-time event and can be found in the 3-star raid.

Over time, we’ll see if Niantic will add more to the March 9th event. There are some goodies, but given their connection to the rare mythical Mon, most trainers are expected to have the problem of loosely throwing “legends”.

Still, anyone looking to add Hoenn fan’s favorite methane gloss to their lineup should mark the calendar as the celebration gives fans plenty of opportunities to catch Beldam and Metang. It has the potential to evolve into a pseudo-legendary creature.

