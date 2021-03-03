10 things these games mean for franchises





It has been rumored for some time that Pokemon Company and Nintendo may be working on a reboot / remake of the classic Nintendo DS game Diamond and Pearl. To commemorate the 25th anniversary, the company is up to date. We held a special live stream to announce some of the events, projects, and games.

What was revealed was the news that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl would be the latest Pokemon games to be revisited from the history of the company. This was certainly an exciting announcement for fans nostalgic for past stories, but it also provides hints on what will happen in the future of the Pokumon franchise.

10 Original title slowdown

In the long run, Nintendo may be considering delaying the release of the new Pokumon title in order to maintain the life of the brand. Indeed, the company has turned to other studios to increase the number of titles it can release each year.

Game Freak is a regular candidate for developing games in the franchise, but Nintendo turned to ILCA for the long-awaited 2021 Diamond and Pearl remakes. Perhaps Nintendo is looking for a dual-brand approach with remakes that will help delay the need for new content.

9 Take risks

Pokumon has taken absolute risks in the past, but in recent years the company has shown that it is ready to take the franchise to a new level. In fact, they’ve been looking at all sorts of ways to revitalize the brand and take fans in new directions.

The groundbreaking release of Pokumongoi is a good example of Nintendo and Niantic thinking out of the box and approaching the open world title, along with the idea of ​​reviving a class game from the company’s past. Is pleased to continue to take great risks.

8 nostalgic release

Of course, this may be a sign of what’s to come, in the sense that it regains the nostalgia of long-time franchise fans. Other companies often benefit from this sense of nostalgia in the world of video games, but Pokumon makes little use of it.

Next year alone, the company will consider creating versions of Pokemon Snap and Diamond Pearl. It’s three different titles that have already been treated as nostalgic replays, and given that fans like to replay old games, there’s really no reason Nintendo to stop there.

7 Activation of the old generation

It is no exaggeration to say that the recent generation of Pokumon has left many requests. The design of these new characters doesn’t correspond to what the franchise has achieved in the past, raising questions about whether Nintendo and Game Freak are out of the idea.

Some goodwill is restored in the brand by wiping out some older generations of Pokumon that have already proven to be popular among players. In addition, by activating some of these old Pokumon, you can provide the key to what’s missing in the new design and, therefore, fix problems in modern games.

6 Return to old anime

If the game goes back in time, the anime series may be doing the same. TV shows and movies usually evolve with the release of video games, and Ash continues his adventures into new territories.

However, if the game goes a step back and you’re trying to remember the old days, you might be able to do the same with Pokumon Anime. At that time, characters like Dawn were very popular, and some of Ash’s best Pokumon happened to come from the Sinnoh region.

5 Other reboots

As I mentioned earlier, Pokumon Snap will be back again. However, there is a big difference between remake and reboot. So far, Diamond and Pearl seems to be undergoing a remake. Just improve the graphics and some gameplay mechanics and update the Nintendo Switch product.

Pokemon Snap-on, on the other hand, is like a reboot, the core idea has been completely recreated for the new platform, and the story and visuals are different. Nintendo’s work may contain a lot of remakes, but hopefully DiamondandPearldo will open up ideas for other reboots to change the release of nostalgic content.

4 new days before

One of the interesting things about Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Squirrel is that the announcement came at the same time as the release of Nintendo Switch’s open-world game Pokemon Legend: Arceus. This story is a completely original story developed by Game Freak.

What’s unique about this is that it actually acts as the first part of the diamond and pearl story that took place many years ago, tracking the history of the Sinnoh region. Perhaps future remakes may also be accompanied by the first part.

Three compelling sequels

Direct sequels to Pokumon games are less common, but it’s no exaggeration to say that sequels may be coming soon as the company may expand its title and work on more prequels. Indeed, fans are already eagerly looking forward to the big screen sequel to Pokumon’s live-action debut.

Each game has its own story with a natural arc and conclusions, but this rarely follows the second game. By revisiting classics like Diamond and Pearl, Nintendo, perhaps as a gym leader, has a way to go beyond that story!

Two interactive titles

The titles have been interactive with each other in the past. From trading Pokmonacross consoles to catching them in Pokmon Go and moving to mainline games, Nintendo has always been very positive about how gamers can use their products.

The Nintendo Switch will look like the company’s main console over the next few years, with more and more Pokmon titles debuting on the platform. Here, there may be opportunities for new levels of interaction between different games that have never been seen on this scale. fromSnaptoGoand fromLegends: ArceustoDiamondandPearl, there may be a way to trade and fight between them all!

1 Overarching Story

The 25th anniversary of Pokumonis is an important opportunity and definitely worth reflecting on. One of the things the franchise doesn’t do much is that it has a much larger and more comprehensive story across all games. This is to give new players access to each title.

Sure, even anime shows will be reset a bit with each new region or season, but with much more continuity. Perhaps the game can be built into a story that somehow includes the past of all regions and companies. So why did Nintendo keep new players up to date in previous releases?

