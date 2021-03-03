Livestream Monetization Platform Maestro Raises $ 15 Million





Maestro, a livestream monetization platform, has secured $ 15 million in funding from investors such as Sony Music, NetEase, former Blizzard executives Michael and Amy Morhaime, and Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin.

Los Angeles-based Maestro, which has clients such as Billie Eilish, Golden State Warriors, and Sam Smith, details the $ 15 million Series B funding in its general release today. The first-time backers, including Sony Music and NetEase, said the announcement message said existing investors such as Stadia Ventures and Seventy Six Capital to fund Maestro, which has raised a total of $ 22 million so far. Joined.

According to the text, Maestro will use this latest $ 15 million tranche to facilitate the expansion of the product value chain and the continued diversification of its customer base. In addition, the 6-year-old company devoted a significant portion of its release to highlighting last year’s great success as many fans and artists began using the livestream platform.

In this regard, Maestro said revenue more than tripled in 2020 before showing that the team had grown five-fold in the last six months alone. And in addition to the clients mentioned above, livestream startups boast industry partners such as Epic Games, Microsoft, Universal Music Group and ViacomCBS.

In a statement, Maestro founder and CEO Ali Evans told his company about a $ 15 million round of funding, saying: We are witnessing one of the most important economic changes in history. It’s a transition from the Industrial Revolution to a new model that is essentially the opposite of creating widgets as cheaply as possible and distributing them as widely as possible. Find your core audience, monetize them effectively, and do whatever you want. For the rest of your life.

Over the last six months, many companies and professionals have moved to acquire shares in the livestream platform (or debut their own services). Scooter Braun, for example, was one of several individuals who backed Moment House, a Los Angeles-based live stream platform with tickets. In addition, longtime Justin Bieber manager has joined Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Lin and others to take part in the $ 30 million round of digital-focused livestream startup Wave.

More recently, Live Nation started 2021 by securing the majority interest in Veeps, a ticketed live stream platform created by Good Charlotte co-founders Joel and Benji Madden. Last month, Universal Music Group partnered with BTS agency Big Hit Entertainment to launch a livestreaming service called Venew Live.

How the remote concert space will evolve in the future as face-to-face live music appears ready to return in late 2021 and numerous live stream startups are competing for host creators and attracting fans. It will be interesting to see. Notable in this regard, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino described livestreaming as a complement to his core business when he announced his investment in the company’s Veeps, essentially unlimited for all shows. It is said that it will provide the capacity of.

