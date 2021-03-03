Saints Row offered more than Grand Theft Auto-how to:





At first he was a rival, but Saints Row decided to push the limits. GTA now offers more than ever.

The great success and charm of the Grand Theft Auto franchise cannot be denied. The game has been one of the most iconic franchises in the history of video games since its inception. What’s more, the gameplay style has been recreated by the developers and emulated many times by competition. However, one particular franchise used the GTA model as a stepping stone to something far more ridiculous.

A few years ago, Deep Silver Volition and THQ created the game Saints Row. On the surface, it acted as a tone-down version of Grand Theft Auto. It allowed players to enjoy a criminal life when they tried to get their gangsters, saints, and the infamy they felt they deserved. In the two games, the franchise managed to do everything GTA was trying to do, but it wasn’t. But the franchise has come to offer far more than GTA could have imagined in the third installment.

Saints Row The Third was the first game to break away from the GTA formula and become its own game. We’ve always provided features that GTA didn’t offer, but it was important to set even higher goals in the third game. This included taking the player’s game to the corporate level and competing with rival street gangs and corporate gangs to claim control of the city. The title wasn’t lacking laughter and cinematic moments, so every player could be completely amazed at its sheer quirks.

In the third game alone, players can skydive from freighters in hordes of zombies and fight powerful enemies similar to Batman’s Bain. What made the game so interesting was that each character realized how crazy things happened and was just as surprised as the players, just as the story of the game became even more bizarre. It was almost always played for laughter and invited the audience to joking.

At this point, Rockstar Games was still completing Grand Theft Auto V. This will revolutionize the way connected open world games work. However, THQ was already preparing for the release of Saints Row IV. The new title offers many unprecedented changes and is eventually separated from the GTA type. The game was opened to players as President of the United States in the fight against alien invasion. Things just get more crazy as the saints are forced to flee into space and challenge computer-generated versions of cities where players have supernatural powers.

The game borrowed more from Mass Effect and had a surprisingly successful effect. It finally marked the end of the franchise’s mainline sequel, with the exception of some DLC content, leaving the world with Grand Theft Auto. At this point, GTA V finally learned how to handle online components and has since become one of the best multiplayer games where players can adjust robbery and various other smart schemes.

Saints Row has shown endless possibilities for games like Grand Theft Auto. Thanks to that, GTA has become a great community that has taken all the fun of Saints Row and brought it to the online version of GTA. It’s far from quirky, but it still offers incomparable action movie-style fun. However, Saints Row is always a game where players can go wherever they want by offering unprecedented competitiveness.

